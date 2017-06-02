E3 2017: YouTube Live at E3 Expands to Two Days

With E3 just days away, the streaming services are now announcing their schedules for the coverage of the E3 2017. YouTube announced that they are going to be partnering with Geoff Knightley, producer of the Game Awards, for “YouTube Live at E3”. It will be presented by Totino’s Pizza Rolls.

The streaming is set to begin on June 11 at 4 PM ET / 1 PT on Sunday till Monday, June 12. Youtube.com/E3 will be the address for this exclusive live stream of the whole event. This will be the third consecutive year for “YouTube Live at E3”. The stream will be broadcasted from a new state of the art studio at the JW Marriott at L.A. Live,

YouTube is expanding its two days of live programming. All the segments are set to feature in 4K Ultra HD resolution. The stream will include live coverage of major press events as well as appearances by biggest gaming creators on YouTube including; Angry Joe, Ali-A, iJustine, MatPat, Nadeshot, Vikkstar, along with many others.

Geoff Keighley, Host/Executive Producer, Live at E3 said that the E3 is the biggest week of the year for all gamers and YouTube is the biggest video base for all things gaming.

He said that they are doubling down on everything which includes a brand-new studio, expanded two days of coverage, and broadcasting live in 4K Ultra HD for the first time. He assured that their commitment to gaming and quality content won’t change.

“E3 is one of the biggest weeks of the year for gaming on YouTube, and we’re thrilled to continue our long-term partnership with Geoff for ‘Live at E3,’” said Ryan Wyatt, Global Head of Gaming Content and Partnerships, YouTube.

“Live at E3 will anchor a week of live E3 coverage from all our partners and game publishers, which will be accessible through a special event page at youtube.com/e3.”

What can we expect from YouTube Live at E3?

Well the live stream is set to for live coverage of all press events. Major reveals like the launch of “Project Scorpio” from Xbox and the latest games from PlayStation’s Media Showcase and breaking news from Bethesda Softworks, and Ubisoft will be a part of the broadcast.

The new studio will have a Creator’s Lounge that gives YouTube’s top gaming creators a chance to share their real-time opinions on all the E3 game new. Experts will turn up to share their wisdom, prediction and reviews about all things E3.