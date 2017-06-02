 
 

E3 2017: YouTube Live At E3 Expands To Two Days

Posted: Jun 2 2017, 10:39am CDT | by , in News | E3

 

E3 2017: YouTube Live at E3 Expands to Two Days
  • YouTube Partners with Geoff Knightley for Live at E3 coverage
 

YouTube partners with Geoff Knightley and Totino’s Pizza Rolls to bring the Live at E3 coverage starting on June 11

With E3 just days away, the streaming services are now announcing their schedules for the coverage of the E3 2017. YouTube announced that they are going to be partnering with Geoff Knightley, producer of the Game Awards, for “YouTube Live at E3”. It will be presented by Totino’s Pizza Rolls. 

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

The streaming is set to begin on June 11 at 4 PM ET / 1 PT on Sunday till Monday, June 12. Youtube.com/E3 will be the address for this exclusive live stream of the whole event. This will be the third consecutive year for “YouTube Live at E3”. The stream will be broadcasted from a new state of the art studio at the JW Marriott at L.A. Live,

YouTube is expanding its two days of live programming. All the segments are set to feature in 4K Ultra HD resolution. The stream will include live coverage of major press events as well as appearances by biggest gaming creators on YouTube including; Angry Joe, Ali-A, iJustine, MatPat, Nadeshot, Vikkstar, along with many others. 

Geoff Keighley, Host/Executive Producer, Live at E3 said that the E3 is the biggest week of the year for all gamers and YouTube is the biggest video base for all things gaming.

He said that they are doubling down on everything which includes a brand-new studio, expanded two days of coverage, and broadcasting live in 4K Ultra HD for the first time. He assured that their commitment to gaming and quality content won’t change. 

“E3 is a huge moment for everyone who plays videogames, and YouTube is the biggest video platform for gaming in the world,” said Geoff Keighley, Host/Executive Producer, Live at E3.

“This year we are doubling down: We’re building a brand-new studio, expanding to two days of coverage, and broadcasting live in 4K Ultra HD for the first time. What won’t change, however, is our focus on delivering the best quality content and giving YouTube’s top gaming creators a place to come celebrate their passion for this medium.”

“E3 is one of the biggest weeks of the year for gaming on YouTube, and we’re thrilled to continue our long-term partnership with Geoff for ‘Live at E3,’” said Ryan Wyatt, Global Head of Gaming Content and Partnerships, YouTube.

“Live at E3 will anchor a week of live E3 coverage from all our partners and game publishers, which will be accessible through a special event page at youtube.com/e3.”

What can we expect from YouTube Live at E3?  

Well the live stream is set to for live coverage of all press events. Major reveals like the launch of “Project Scorpio” from Xbox and the latest games from PlayStation’s Media Showcase and breaking news from Bethesda Softworks, and Ubisoft will be a part of the broadcast. 

The new studio will have a Creator’s Lounge that gives YouTube’s top gaming creators a chance to share their real-time opinions on all the E3 game new. Experts will turn up to share their wisdom, prediction and reviews about all things E3. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

E3 2017: Xbox Survey Refers Nintendo SNES Classic Edition

E3 2017: Xbox Survey Refers Nintendo SNES Classic Edition

1 hour ago

E3 2017 Coming Live on Twitch

E3 2017 Coming Live on Twitch

1 day ago, 8:46am CDT

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 and ARMS E3 2017 Tournaments Details Released

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 and ARMS E3 2017 Tournaments Details Released

1 day ago, 7:10am CDT

E3 2017 Assassin&#039;s Creed: Origins Details Leaked

E3 2017 Assassin's Creed: Origins Details Leaked

2 days ago, 8:28am CDT

Killer Instinct Devs Release New Action Game Extinction Trailer

Killer Instinct Devs Release New Action Game Extinction Trailer

52 minutes ago

Apple to Use Intel Chips Instead of Qualcomm for iPhone 8

Apple to Use Intel Chips Instead of Qualcomm for iPhone 8

1 hour ago

Xbox Game Pass Now Available for All Xbox One Owners

Xbox Game Pass Now Available for All Xbox One Owners

3 hours ago

Gravitational Waves Detected Third Time

Gravitational Waves Detected Third Time

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Online Services are Free until 2018

Nintendo Switch Online Services are Free until 2018

5 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Online Service Launches in 2018 for $20 a Year

Nintendo Switch Online Service Launches in 2018 for $20 a Year

6 hours ago

Apple Obsoletes Several MacBooks and iPhone 3GS June 30

Apple Obsoletes Several MacBooks and iPhone 3GS June 30

6 hours ago

Musk and Iger Quit Trump Council while Obama, Cook, Zuckerberg, Dorsey, Pichai, Nadella Condemn Paris Withdrawal

Musk and Iger Quit Trump Council while Obama, Cook, Zuckerberg, Dorsey, Pichai, Nadella Condemn Paris Withdrawal

6 hours ago

Tree Climbing Goats are Benefiting Trees in an Unusual Way

Tree Climbing Goats are Benefiting Trees in an Unusual Way

19 hours ago, 3:49pm CDT

What are the Best Fidget Spinner Tricks?

What are the Best Fidget Spinner Tricks?

20 hours ago, 3:34pm CDT

Nintendo Switch Available for Purchase at GameStop in Five New Bundles

Nintendo Switch Available for Purchase at GameStop in Five New Bundles

21 hours ago, 2:02pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Playable after 1,000 feet Drop

Nintendo Switch is Playable after 1,000 feet Drop

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon




E3

E3 2017: Xbox Survey Refers Nintendo SNES Classic Edition

E3 2017: Xbox Survey Refers Nintendo SNES Classic Edition

1 hour ago

E3 2017 Coming Live on Twitch

E3 2017 Coming Live on Twitch

1 day ago, 8:46am CDT

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 and ARMS E3 2017 Tournaments Details Released

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 and ARMS E3 2017 Tournaments Details Released

1 day ago, 7:10am CDT

E3 2017 Assassin&#039;s Creed: Origins Details Leaked

E3 2017 Assassin's Creed: Origins Details Leaked

2 days ago, 8:28am CDT

More E3 Stories




Latest News

Killer Instinct Devs Release New Action Game Extinction Trailer

Killer Instinct Devs Release New Action Game Extinction Trailer

52 minutes ago

E3 2017: Xbox Survey Refers Nintendo SNES Classic Edition

E3 2017: Xbox Survey Refers Nintendo SNES Classic Edition

1 hour ago

Apple to Use Intel Chips Instead of Qualcomm for iPhone 8

Apple to Use Intel Chips Instead of Qualcomm for iPhone 8

1 hour ago

Xbox Game Pass Now Available for All Xbox One Owners

Xbox Game Pass Now Available for All Xbox One Owners

3 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook