Killer Instinct Devs Release New Action Game Extinction Trailer

From the developers that brought you Killer Instinct and Dive Kick, comes the brand-new game Extinction. Iron Galaxy is the developing power behind this somewhat medieval story about 50 foot ogres determined to destroy everything in their path.

The game will throw the players into the role of Avil, a Sentinel soldier, who fights the 50 foot ogres and their armies of miscreants known as the Raveneii. Kraig Kujawa, the director of the game called it ‘absolutely relentless’. To prove his claim, there has been an announcement cinematic trailer released for the game.

The trailer shows a peaceful medieval walled town in which everyone is going on about their normal lives. When suddenly they look up to see a fifty-foot ogre looming over their small town. He brings down a wall with his over-sized foot and all hell breaks loose. The people run away in fear when they are attacked by a smaller species of predators that can fly as well.

They attack and kill people. In all the chaos, there is one warrior, whose voice over informs us that there was an order that used to fight this menace, he is the only remaining one. He has the training and the ability to stop these beasts. He runs towards the ogre, killing all the Ravenii in his path. He cuts the hand of the ogre who pops a new one out.

Avil jumps across walls, uses his whip to bring down a minion and eventually cuts off the head of the ogre. He lands on the ground safely only to see more ogres heading his way. From an aerial view, we see that Avil is completely surrounded with ogres coming in from all directions.

Iron Galaxy is set to release an E3 trailer for the game. More details about the game release and play forum will be revealed on the E3 2017.