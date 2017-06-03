New Unique Material can lead to Unbreakable Smarphones

Shattered screen is the worst thing that can happen to your expensive smartphone. Whether it slipped out of your hand and hit the concrete floor or you have stepped on it, the end result is a costly repair job. But these cracked phone screens could soon become a thing of the past with new revolutionary material.

Don't Miss: This is How to Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

Current smartphones are mostly made of silicon which is an expensive and easily breakable material. By combing semiconducting molecules C60 with layered materials, such as graphene and hexagonal boron nitride, a team of top-notch researches from multiple institutes has now created a new revolutionary hybrid material.

Dubbed “miracle material”, the new material is more light and durable than silicon and can be manufactured at a large scale. That makes it an ideal material for creating unbreakable smart devices in the future. The smartphone made from this combination would offer a mix of unique features, which do not exist naturally in materials.

"Our findings show that this new 'miracle material' has similar physical properties to Silicon but it has improved chemical stability, lightness and flexibility, which could potentially be used in smart devices and would be much less likely to break,” said one of the study researchers Dr Elton Santos from Queen's University's School of Mathematics and Physics.

"The material also could mean that devices use less energy than before because of the device architecture so could have improved battery life and less electric shocks."

Today, smartphone industry is a major player in global market which is attracting thousands of consumes every years. According to estimates, over a third of the world’s population will own a smartphone by 2018, meaning an almost 2.53 billion smartphone users in the world. That’s why smartphone manufacturers are looking for something more durable and less costly.

“By bringing together scientists from across the globe with expertise in chemistry, physics and materials science we were able to work together and use simulations to predict how all of the materials could function when combined – and ultimately how these could work to help solve every day problems.” Dr Santos said.

But this technology has limitations. The combination of graphene and other compounds is lacking a 'band gap' or energy difference which is the key to the on-off switching operations performed by electronic devices. Researchers are aiming to eliminate this flaw and hoping to improve the combination.