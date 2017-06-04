 
 

Popular And Useful IOS 10 Jailbreak Tweaks For You

Posted: Jun 4 2017, 11:51am CDT | by , in News | Apple

 

Popular and useful iOS 10 jailbreak tweaks for you
 

 It has been enough time since our last update about new cool jailbreak tweaks that you would definitely love to deploy in your iPhone, once you have jailbroken your iPhone. We have a list of more new jailbreak tweaks that are going to help a lot in letting you make your experience easier, and smoother.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

Contactifier:

Developed by BigBoss, a famous tweak developer, Contactifier is a ridiculously simple but helpful tweak that concatenates specific information of contact details in messages.

Share Anywhere:

Share anywhere is a helper application by BigBoss. It allows users to quickly and easily share any form of media using the share sheet.

ScreenshotBanners:

You must have seen a pattern by now, most of the popular tweaks are usually developed by BigBoss, as is ScreenshotBanners. ScreenshotBanners tweak shows a banner on the display with a preview, whenever a screenshot is snapped.

TransparentWeather:

TransparentWeather tweak will make the background of your weather application as transparent, boom. WeatherLock: Just for $0.99, you can have your weather app displayed even on your iPhone’s lock screen.

BetterMessages:

You can now customize your Messages application’s looks, using this tweak developed by BigBoss.

Confero 2:

Just for $1.99, you can get easy and quick access to applications that operate the badge notification feature on them.

Pixzel:

Turn your regular iPhone interface and make it look like Google’ Pixel smartphone using this application by antique on GitHub.

SpecialFaces:

If you’re carrying an Apple Watch that doesn’t support Nike+ and Hermes Apple Watch Faces, and want them on your Apple Watch, this is the tweak that you need right now.

Springtomize 4:

Springtomize 4 is the application if you want to customize you the Springboard on your iOS-operated device look like. The tweak is developed by BigBoss and costs only $1.99.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Apple to Use Intel Chips Instead of Qualcomm for iPhone 8

Apple to Use Intel Chips Instead of Qualcomm for iPhone 8

2 days ago, 10:17am CDT

Apple Obsoletes Several MacBooks and iPhone 3GS June 30

Apple Obsoletes Several MacBooks and iPhone 3GS June 30

2 days ago, 5:14am CDT

App Store Generated $70 Billion for Developers

App Store Generated $70 Billion for Developers

3 days ago, 8:04am CDT

New MacBook and iPad Model Numbers Surface Ahead of WWDC

New MacBook and iPad Model Numbers Surface Ahead of WWDC

3 days ago, 5:48am CDT

Rare Corpse Flowers Bloomed in Chicago

Rare Corpse Flowers Bloomed in Chicago

3 hours ago

Curiosity Rover Finds Ancient Mars Lake was Able to Support Diverse Microbial Life

Curiosity Rover Finds Ancient Mars Lake was Able to Support Diverse Microbial Life

8 hours ago

UNESCO Seriously Concerned over the World’s Largest Coral Reef System’s Die-off

UNESCO Seriously Concerned over the World’s Largest Coral Reef System Die-off

21 hours ago, 1:53pm CDT

New Unique Material can lead to Unbreakable Smarphones

New Unique Material can lead to Unbreakable Smartphones

1 day ago, 5:39am CDT

Nintendo Switch Available for Purchase at GameStop in Five New Bundles

Nintendo Switch Available for Purchase at GameStop in Five New Bundles

1 day ago, 4:09am CDT

Hundreds of Massive Craters Discovered in Arctic Seafloor

Hundreds of Massive Craters Discovered in Arctic Seafloor

1 day ago, 2:08am CDT

Credit Govberg Watches

‘WatchBox by Govberg’ App a Timely Father’s Day Find

1 day ago, 8:02pm CDT

7 Useful Summer Solutions

7 Useful Summer Solutions

1 day ago, 7:26pm CDT

Father’s Day Gifts That’ll Undoubtedly Impress

Father’s Day Gifts That’ll Undoubtedly Impress

1 day ago, 6:55pm CDT

What Do We Need to Make 3D Printing More Available?

What Do We Need to Make 3D Printing More Available?

1 day ago, 11:58am CDT

Killer Instinct Devs Release New Action Game Extinction Trailer

Killer Instinct Devs Release New Action Game Extinction Trailer

2 days ago, 10:47am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Playable after 1,000 feet Drop

Nintendo Switch is Playable after 1,000 feet Drop

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon




Apple

Apple to Use Intel Chips Instead of Qualcomm for iPhone 8

Apple to Use Intel Chips Instead of Qualcomm for iPhone 8

2 days ago, 10:17am CDT

Apple Obsoletes Several MacBooks and iPhone 3GS June 30

Apple Obsoletes Several MacBooks and iPhone 3GS June 30

2 days ago, 5:14am CDT

App Store Generated $70 Billion for Developers

App Store Generated $70 Billion for Developers

3 days ago, 8:04am CDT

New MacBook and iPad Model Numbers Surface Ahead of WWDC

New MacBook and iPad Model Numbers Surface Ahead of WWDC

3 days ago, 5:48am CDT

More Apple Stories




Latest News

Rare Corpse Flowers Bloomed in Chicago

Rare Corpse Flowers Bloomed in Chicago

3 hours ago

Curiosity Rover Finds Ancient Mars Lake was Able to Support Diverse Microbial Life

Curiosity Rover Finds Ancient Mars Lake was Able to Support Diverse Microbial Life

8 hours ago

UNESCO Seriously Concerned over the World’s Largest Coral Reef System’s Die-off

UNESCO Seriously Concerned over the World’s Largest Coral Reef System Die-off

21 hours ago, 1:53pm CDT

New Unique Material can lead to Unbreakable Smarphones

New Unique Material can lead to Unbreakable Smartphones

1 day ago, 5:39am CDT

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook