Popular and useful iOS 10 jailbreak tweaks for you

It has been enough time since our last update about new cool jailbreak tweaks that you would definitely love to deploy in your iPhone, once you have jailbroken your iPhone. We have a list of more new jailbreak tweaks that are going to help a lot in letting you make your experience easier, and smoother.

Contactifier:

Developed by BigBoss, a famous tweak developer, Contactifier is a ridiculously simple but helpful tweak that concatenates specific information of contact details in messages.

Share Anywhere:

Share anywhere is a helper application by BigBoss. It allows users to quickly and easily share any form of media using the share sheet.

ScreenshotBanners:

You must have seen a pattern by now, most of the popular tweaks are usually developed by BigBoss, as is ScreenshotBanners. ScreenshotBanners tweak shows a banner on the display with a preview, whenever a screenshot is snapped.

TransparentWeather:

TransparentWeather tweak will make the background of your weather application as transparent, boom. WeatherLock: Just for $0.99, you can have your weather app displayed even on your iPhone’s lock screen.

BetterMessages:

You can now customize your Messages application’s looks, using this tweak developed by BigBoss.

Confero 2:

Just for $1.99, you can get easy and quick access to applications that operate the badge notification feature on them.

Pixzel:

Turn your regular iPhone interface and make it look like Google’ Pixel smartphone using this application by antique on GitHub.

SpecialFaces:

If you’re carrying an Apple Watch that doesn’t support Nike+ and Hermes Apple Watch Faces, and want them on your Apple Watch, this is the tweak that you need right now.

Springtomize 4:

Springtomize 4 is the application if you want to customize you the Springboard on your iOS-operated device look like. The tweak is developed by BigBoss and costs only $1.99.