iOS 10.3.1 Jailbreak august release finalized for iPhone 7, iPhone 6, iPad Air and iPad Mini

iPhone users who look to unlock the customizability of their iPhones are eagerly waiting for the iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak. While on the other hand, Pangu, one of the famous jailbreak developers are suspected to be working with Apple to convince their fans into upgrading to iOS, and not releasing any jailbreak for the specific version.

Which makes it important for users to understand that they should not upgrade to iOS 10.3.1 unless a jailbreak is out, this is in case the rumor about Pangu team’s betrayal is true.

Of course, upgrading to iOS 10.3.2 in order to jailbreak is out of the table. Pangu is of course not the only one who can develop a jailbreak, obviously. It is very probable that August will bring the jailbreak for iOS 10.3.1, after the release of iOS 10.3.2 itself.

It has also been reported that Apple will lose the race of patching the security holes before a working jailbreak is released that is using those security holes to gain access.

The researcher, Adam Donenfeld recently reported on twitter that eight of the exploits that he reported to Apple were fixed in iOS 10.3.2.

He went on to report that he will release those exploits safely in August when he is sure that those exploits have been left unattended in the previous version of the firmware.

