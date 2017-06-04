WWDC application now showing more information about the event

Apple recently updated its companion application with more information on sessions to be held in the event, a live streaming section, and a few more. The sessions information holds information about many, but not all of the sessions. The release notes of the application say that the application’s live streaming section will be available on both, iOS, and Apple’s tvOS.

You can stream the videos of WWDC 2017 live, you can stream them later, or even download the videos of WWDC 2017 or previous events, they will be made available soon. You will also be able to browse through a detailed wiki of subevents and sessions to be held at the WWDC 2017. Users can also mark specific sessions as their favorite and can opt to receive exclusive information and updates about the subevent and its subject.

A detailed indoor location map is also available for you, you can navigate through the San Jose McEnery Convention Center virtually. This updated version has some new features too. These features include playlists, viewing the venue and maps of the streets around. Most importantly, the new version of the application does not require you to sign in with a developer’s ID to use the application.

Now, some note-worthy content of the updates about WWDC 2017, Apple has opted for creativity and playfulness rather than deploying a drop-down Men In Black attitude while delivering the information. For instances, the three sessions with their names unknown are marked as “To bee determined” with a bee as its icon, “We’re a bot to reveal the real name” with a robot emoji as the icon, and finally my personal favorite, “Nobody nose what to call this yet”, with a matching emoji as its icon. (make a wild guess, you must be correct)

Another interesting activity is the session 1010, which will be held in a podcast studio. This session will have developers book a time slot, and then record a session of their own. The schedule for Session 1010 will be aired at 7am daily, that when the bookings for a slot will be available. WWDC 2017 will officially start on June 5.

The opening keynote presentation is expected to reveal information about the new macOS and iOS versions, a new iPad, new MacBook Pro models, and one refreshed 15-inch MacBook Pro model. But of course, this is all speculations, until we hear the officials confirm it themselves.