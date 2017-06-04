 
 

Apple Is Developing An AI Chipset Named Apple Neural Engine

Posted: Jun 4 2017, 12:00pm CDT

 

We know that Apple had decided to hop-in on the AI train with the release of their Siri-powered speakers. According to this new report, Apple has also decided to take-on leading companies in this market by developing its own AI chip dedicated to achieve tasks that are only rarely possible to achieve by AI world’s limited accomplishment.

Apple’s Siri, the virtual assistant is by far the most Artificially intelligent asset that Apple sports in its devices, and Siri is quite good as compared to other virtual assistants. But recent year’s rumors have revealed that Apple is now more than ever dedicated towards developing a superb AI for Siri, that will make it sound more natural, understand commands between normal sentences and takeover control of some basic applications to help its user.

All these efforts by Apple make this new move more understandable, create a dedicated chip for AI tasks, and through some processing off of the main A-series chipset on the device. This would lay off some of the processing load on the main chipset, and also improve the battery life. Report suggests that Apple has tried the ANE chip on prototype iPhones.

Apple is apparently going to transfer the processing of every basic predictive task to this dedicated AI chip. These tasks include facial recognition, predictive keyboard, speech, and Siri. There is also a possibility of developers getting to play with this chip through an API. Of course, it may not be possible for Apple to stick the chipset in the very next iPhone to be released later this year, it could be possible that Apple Neural Engine will be announced in WWDC 2017, to be held on June 5.

Apple has been very open about their new direction of exploration, the Augmented Reality technology, which could also benefit with a dedicated processing core of pure AI features. Apple has been very quiet about their venture into the field of AI though, but they are revealing a lot lately. Russ Salakhutdinov, Apple’s Director of AI Research stated at a conference that the members in this specific department are strictly retained from publishing their findings.

This could only mean that something brilliant is being brewed in the vinery. Apple revealed their first research paper on the topic of training computer vision, at the end of last year, and the company hasn’t looked back since. Apple is now very aggressive in expanding their AI research team, which includes acquisitions like Turi, Perceptio, and VocalIQ, expansion of their AI research headquarters in Seattle, and much more. Apple was also inducted in the Partnership for AI earlier this year.

Apple is named a founding member, Siri as co-finder, and Apple’s AI expert Tom Gruber is entitled as the Partnership’s board of directors.

Ahmed Humayun
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

