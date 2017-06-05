 
 

Walmart Restocked Nintendo Switch And NES Classic On Friday

Posted: Jun 5 2017, 3:48am CDT

 

Walmart Restocked Nintendo Switch and NES Classic on Friday
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The Nintendo Switch was back in stock at Walmart after a week break.

There was a surprise on Friday, June 2nd, for those who still track the availability of the Nintendo NES Classic. Our The Tracker app spotted the NES Classic in stock online at walmart.com. Also on Friday, Walmart again sold the Nintendo Switch at 5pm ET online. The retailer took a break last Friday, because of unfilled orders from the May 19.

We could not yet verify if anybody was able to purchase the $59.99 Nintendo NES Classic our scanners and other inventory tracking service spotted. The NES has not been available since early May when sporadic inventory showed up at retailer.

The Nintendo Switch inventory on Friday is confirmed. Ordering a Switch at Walmart in these Friday sales that have been going since two months requires a lot of patience. Walmart takes its time with fulfillment if you actually get an order through that is not cancelled right away.

Walmart only has limited inventory available on Friday that lasted only minutes again. The reason for the low supply is the likely upcoming E3 2017 video game conference and the release of Arms on June 16. Nintendo will want to have the Switch in stock for the video game show when the buzz hits a new high.

GameStop had a limited number of Switch consoles in stock as part of 5 bundles last week. Over the weekend these bundles with shipping date of June 16 have sold out. This week will likely not have a lot of new Switch stock. Next week should be a great time to also find the Nintendo Switch in stock for the regular $299.99 at retail locations and even online at amazon.com.

The only way to get a Nintendo Switch online now is at reseller market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $88 to $110 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

This Summer brings already two blockbuster Nintendo Switch games. Besides Arms in June, Splatoon 2 will be released on July 21. Amazon offers ARMS on sale for $50.99 for everyone and Prime members pay $47.99.

