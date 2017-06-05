Amazon Prime Day 2017 Toy Deals Previewed

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale next month will offer an incredible number of deals on toys. The assortment of discounted toys is comparable with Black Friday. Amazon sold a staggering 2 million toys on Prime Day last year.

In announced Prime Day deals list, the retailer only mentioned a few toy deals. The reality was that large part of the complete toy segment was on sale on Prime Day.

The advertised toy deals on Prime Day included Exploding Kittens for $15 besides discounts of up to 50% off top toy brands including Nerf, Barbie, Fisher-Price and others. Amazon's marketplace sellers will make up for a large part of Prime Day 2017 toy deals. Sellers of popular toys including the viral fidget spinners and card games like Cards Against Humanity and What Do You Meme will leverage Prime Day.

Amazon will again offer deep discounts on major toy brands like last year with a focus on outdoor and summer toys.

Amazon is making big changes to Prime Day this year. Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be third annual Prime Day and it will be longest yet. Amazon told market place sellers in an email that Prime Day 2017 will be for the first time 30 hours long.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 begins at 6pm Pacific the day before the actual Prime Day, adding six more hours of sales. The early launch makes Prime Day 2017 more convenient to shop early for Prime members living on the east coast. The past two Prime Days kicked off midnight Eastern.