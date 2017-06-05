 
 

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Toy Deals Previewed

Posted: Jun 5 2017, 4:14am CDT | by , in News | Black Friday

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Toy Deals Previewed
 

The Amazon Prime Day in July will be big day for scoring deals on toys.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale next month will offer an incredible number of deals on toys. The assortment of discounted toys is comparable with Black Friday. Amazon sold a staggering 2 million toys on Prime Day last year

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

In announced Prime Day deals list, the retailer only mentioned a few toy deals. The reality was that large part of the complete toy segment was on sale on Prime Day. 

The advertised toy deals on Prime Day included Exploding Kittens for $15 besides discounts of up to 50% off top toy brands including Nerf, Barbie, Fisher-Price and others. Amazon's marketplace sellers will make up for a large part of Prime Day 2017 toy deals. Sellers of popular toys including the viral fidget spinners and card games like Cards Against Humanity and What Do You Meme will leverage Prime Day.

Amazon will again offer deep discounts on major toy brands like last year with a focus on outdoor and summer toys.

I4U News will provide real-time tracking of the best Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals online as well as through our free The Tracker app. For the most in demand deals the Tracker app will issue notifications on your smartphone, so you are not missing a hot Prime Day deal.

Amazon is making big changes to Prime Day this year. Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be third annual Prime Day and it will be longest yet. Amazon told market place sellers in an email that Prime Day 2017 will be for the first time 30 hours long.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 begins at 6pm Pacific the day before the actual Prime Day, adding six more hours of sales. The early launch makes Prime Day 2017 more convenient to shop early for Prime members living on the east coast. The past two Prime Days kicked off midnight Eastern. 

The overwhelming success made Prime Day an annual event. Prime Day 2017 will be part of the Amazon Prime Day Week sales event. Like Black Friday, Amazon extends Prime Day to a whole week. Amazon revealed that Prime Day Week will be taking place in the second week of July.

At this point the 30 hour long Prime Day 2017 sale is only confirmed for the US. International Prime Day sales like the Amazon UK Prime Day might still stick ot the 24 hour mode. 

Find out everything to know about Amazon Prime Day 2017 in our comprehensive guide. Read also our Prime Day 2017 deal predictions. Deal hunters will be able to use our The Tracker app to get notified when announced Prime Day 2017 deals go on sale. 

To benefit from the deals on Amazon Prime Day a Prime membership is required. The Amazon Prime membership is $99 per year and offers a wide range of services and perks. Besides free 2-day shipping, Prime offers video and music service among other things. There is a 30-Day free trial available on amazon.com

For students the Amazon Prime Membership free trial is 6 month long. After the trial, the student membership will upgrade to Amazon Prime for 50% off. Members can cancel anytime. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

Buy Now on Amazon

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will Be Longer Than Ever Before

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will Be Longer Than Ever Before

4 days ago, 3:17am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

4 days ago, 2:56am CDT

Amazon Prime Day Has Mind-boggling Growth

Amazon Prime Day Has Mind-boggling Growth

4 days ago, 5:42am CDT

Best Memorial Day 2017 Sales and Deals

Best Memorial Day 2017 Sales and Deals

May 26 2017, 2:15am CDT

Walmart Restocked Nintendo Switch and NES Classic on Friday

Walmart Restocked Nintendo Switch and NES Classic on Friday

26 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock for Purchase at GameStop in Five New Bundles - Updated

Nintendo Switch Stock for Purchase at GameStop in Five New Bundles - Updated

1 hour ago

Top Science Stories of the Week

Top Science Stories of the Week

9 hours ago, 6:29pm CDT

Ancient Sloth Fossil Unearthed at Subway Excavation Site in Los Angeles

Ancient Sloth Fossil Unearthed at Subway Excavation Site in Los Angeles

14 hours ago, 2:05pm CDT

Apple is developing an AI chipset named Apple Neural Engine

Apple is developing an AI chipset named Apple Neural Engine

16 hours ago, 12:00pm CDT

WWDC application now showing more information about the event

WWDC application now showing more information about the event

16 hours ago, 11:58am CDT

iOS 10.3.1 Jailbreak august release finalized for iPhone 7, iPhone 6, iPad Air and iPad Mini

iOS 10.3.1 Jailbreak august release finalized for iPhone 7, iPhone 6, iPad Air and iPad Mini

16 hours ago, 11:53am CDT

Popular and useful iOS 10 jailbreak tweaks for you

Popular and useful iOS 10 jailbreak tweaks for you

16 hours ago, 11:51am CDT

Rare Corpse Flowers Bloomed in Chicago

Rare Corpse Flowers Bloomed in Chicago

19 hours ago, 8:34am CDT

Curiosity Rover Finds Ancient Mars Lake was Able to Support Diverse Microbial Life

Curiosity Rover Finds Ancient Mars Lake was Able to Support Diverse Microbial Life

1 day ago, 3:10am CDT

UNESCO Seriously Concerned over the World’s Largest Coral Reef System’s Die-off

UNESCO Seriously Concerned over the World’s Largest Coral Reef System Die-off

1 day ago, 1:53pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Playable after 1,000 feet Drop

Nintendo Switch is Playable after 1,000 feet Drop

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon




Black Friday

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will Be Longer Than Ever Before

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will Be Longer Than Ever Before

4 days ago, 3:17am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

4 days ago, 2:56am CDT

Amazon Prime Day Has Mind-boggling Growth

Amazon Prime Day Has Mind-boggling Growth

4 days ago, 5:42am CDT

Best Memorial Day 2017 Sales and Deals

Best Memorial Day 2017 Sales and Deals

May 26 2017, 2:15am CDT

More Black Friday Stories




Latest News

Walmart Restocked Nintendo Switch and NES Classic on Friday

Walmart Restocked Nintendo Switch and NES Classic on Friday

26 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock for Purchase at GameStop in Five New Bundles - Updated

Nintendo Switch Stock for Purchase at GameStop in Five New Bundles - Updated

1 hour ago

Top Science Stories of the Week

Top Science Stories of the Week

9 hours ago, 6:29pm CDT

Ancient Sloth Fossil Unearthed at Subway Excavation Site in Los Angeles

Ancient Sloth Fossil Unearthed at Subway Excavation Site in Los Angeles

14 hours ago, 2:05pm CDT

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook