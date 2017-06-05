 
 

Win A Free Nintendo Switch Console In The Tracker By I4U News Summer Giveaway

Posted: Jun 5 2017, 5:10am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway
Nintendo Switch Summer Giveaway at I4U News
 

The popular Nintendo Switch is in short supply. Here is a way to get the coveted new Nintendo console for free.

We are giving away a free Nintendo Switch console and throw in a game and an accessory this summer. Enter now to win a Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and a Nintendo Pro Controller. Valued at over $400, this Nintendo Switch has everything to get you started. 

Don't Miss: Find a Nintendo NES Classic in stock

We scored this Nintendo Switch console online at Walmart in May using our new The Tracker app. Available as free download for iOS and Android, The Tracker sends smartphone notifications as soon as a rare product such as the Switch is in stock online. 

To celebrate the launch of The Tracker, I4U News is giving away this Nintendo Switch console bundle to our readers. Enter the Nintendo Switch Giveaway every day to increase your chances to win this free Switch console. Scroll down to enter directly into our Nintendo Switch Summer Giveaway at the end of the story.

The Nintendo Switch launched in early March and has proven way more popular than Nintendo anticipated. Retailers cannot keep the Switch on shelves. The reason for current very low supply is the upcoming E3 2017 video game conference and the release of Arms on June 16. Nintendo plans t to have the Switch in stock for the video game show when the buzz hits a new high.

GameStop had a limited number of Switch consoles in stock as part of 5 bundles last week. Over the weekend these bundles with shipping date of June 16 have sold out. This week will likely not have a lot of new Switch stock. Next week should be a great time to also find the Nintendo Switch in stock for the regular $299.99 at retail locations and even online at amazon.com.

The only way to get a Nintendo Switch online now is at reseller market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $88 to $110 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

Get our online inventory tracking app The Tracker to not miss an online sale of the Nintendo Switch. The app automatically will send a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock on Amazon or other major retailers.

This Summer brings already two blockbuster Nintendo Switch games. Besides Arms in June, Splatoon 2 will be released on July 21. Amazon offers ARMS on sale for $50.99 for everyone and Prime members pay $47.99.

Nintendo Switch Pro Mario Kart Bundle Giveaway

This story may contain affiliate links.

