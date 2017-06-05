Leak Tips Windows 10 Pro for Workstation PCs Edition

A new leak has turned up that suggests that Microsoft is currently hard at work on a new flavor of Windows 10 that specifically aims at the pro users out there. The new flavor is tipped to be Windows 10 Pro for Workstation PCs Edition. This wouldn't be the first time that Microsoft had a version of Windows specifically for workstation users in the office, it has a Windows 4.0 Workstation edition any moons ago.

The leak for the new Windows flavor according to The Verge came from a pair of twitter users who discovered references to the new edition in a build that Microsoft let slip out last week. The description for the new flavor is designed for unique server grade hardware.

That would presumably mean you will need a PC running some high-end hardware to take advantage of the new OS flavor. A slide describing the new workstation flavor has also leaked highlighting four things that will set the OS apart from other versions. The first is a Workstation mode that will optimize the OS with recognition of typically compute and graphics intensive workloads.

The workstation OS is also supposed to have a more resilient file system with ReFS enabled bringing fault-tolerance support, optimization for larger data volumes, and auto-correcting. Faster file handling is a feature as will with SMBDirect protocol enabled for file sharing.

Hardware support is expanded with machines able to use up to four CPUs and having a 6TB memory limit. That is twice as many CPUs as are supported by Windows 10 Pro. The name Windows 10 Pro for Workstation PCs might change Microsoft says the name isn't final and is a placeholder for now.