Galaxy Note 8 Leaks Point to Andorid 7.1.1 and 6.3-inch OLED

Some new rumors having to do with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 are making the rounds today. The latest rumor claims two things about the Note 8 we didn't know before. One is that the smartphone will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

Don't Miss: This is How to Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

The other rumor is that the smartphone will have an Infinity Display. The display rumors claim that the Note 8 will have a 6.3-inch OLED screen meanig it will have more than half an inch of additional screen space compared to the massive failure that was the Note 7.

HotHardware reports that the Note 8 will have an aspect ratio of 18.5:9, which is the same aspect ratio that the Galaxy S8 uses right now. The screen aspect ratio implies that the Note 8 won't have a physical home button under the screen. The rumor offers no indication of what the screen resolution might be.

The rumor about Android Nougat being the OS will disappoint some people out there who were hoping that the smartphone would launch with Android O running the show, but that flavor of Android is still in testing. The official launch of the Note 8 is tipped to happen sometime in the second half of 2017. That means that the launch could happen anytime between now and December if the rumor is accurate.