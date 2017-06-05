 
 

Nintendo Pokemon Direct Has Nintendo Switch Owners Excited

Posted: Jun 5 2017, 2:40pm CDT

 

8 minute long Nintendo Direct about Pokemon coming June 6.

Nintendo announces surprise Pokemon Direct event. Pokemon fans can tune in on June 6 at 7am PT/10am ET for Pokemon news in a special, 8-minute Pokemon Direct. Nintendo Switch owners will be extremely disappointed if Nintendo is not announcing the first Pokemon game for the new console tomorrow.

Download: The Tracker App Notifies You when a Hot Product is in Stock

The excitement about the surprise Pokemon Direct is huge on social media. The consensus is that Nintendo will announce the rumored Pokemon Stars. This Pokemon game is supposed to be available on the Nintendo Switch.

So far everything is speculation. Nintendo did not reveal any specifics and there are no solid leaks on what the Pokemon Direct event will be about. The Japanese video game maker has not mentioned Pokemon in any way for the E3 2017. The focus is on ARMS and Splatoon 2.

The Nintendo Switch is the dominating console this summer. Every move Nintendo makes is automatically associated with the Switch. This is problematic. If the Pokemon Direct event is not in any way touches the Switch, there will be a huge backlash.

Nintendo's unusual release of the Nintendo Switch in March has turned out to be gold. Retailers can't keep the hybrid video game consoles on store shelves. The reason for current low supply is the upcoming E3 2017 video game conference and the release of Arms on June 16. Nintendo will want to have the Switch in stock for the video game show when the buzz hits a new high.

I4U News launched a Nintendo Switch Summer Giveaway today. Enter to win a free Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con bundles with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a Pro Controller.

GameStop had a limited number of Switch consoles in stock as part of 5 bundles last week. Over the weekend these bundles with shipping date of June 16 have sold out. This week will likely not have a lot of new Switch stock. Next week should be a great time to also find the Nintendo Switch in stock for the regular $299.99 at retail locations and even online at amazon.com.

The only way to get a Nintendo Switch online now is at reseller market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $88 to $110 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

Get our online inventory tracking app The Tracker to not miss an online sale of the Nintendo Switch. The app automatically will send a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock on Amazon or other major retailers.

This Summer brings already two blockbuster Nintendo Switch games. Besides Arms in June, Splatoon 2 will be released on July 21. Amazon offers ARMS on sale for $50.99 for everyone and Prime members pay $47.99.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

