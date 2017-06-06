 
 

Hottest Exoplanet Ever Discovered

Posted: Jun 6 2017, 3:45am CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Hottest Exoplanet Ever Discovered
Artist's illustration of star KELT-9 and its super-heated planet KELT-9b. Credit: Robert Hurt / NASA/JPL-Caltech
  • KELT-9 is hottest exoplanet ever discovered
 

The extreme alien planet, hotter than most stars, has been discovered by a group of astronomers.

A team of researchers found an exoplanet in outer space that is among the hottest ever found in the known universe. To visualize this exoplanet, imagine the planet Jupiter going around our sun every day and a half. The huge alien world was labeled as KELT-9. It is to be found 650 light years from our own planet in the constellation Cygnus. 

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

During the day, this hottest of exoplanets has a temperature reaching 7800 degrees Fahrenheit. That is only 2000 degrees Fahrenheit less than the temperature of our sun.  

The radiation emanating from the star around which this exoplanet revolves may be so great that the exoplanet is slowly but steadily evaporating into nothingness. That is why it has a glowing gaseous tail.

This hottest exoplanet is 2.8 times the size of Jupiter. Its atmosphere has literally been nebulized by the irradiation. However it is half as dense as Jupiter. It is locked in a tidal manner with its star. Thus the day side of the exoplanet receives a lot of radiation. This hottest exoplanet is unlike any other that the scientists and astronomers have ever seen. 

The main reason why this exoplanet is so hot is that the star it orbits is two times as large as our sun and has a temperature two times as hot as our sun. The evaporation of this hottest exoplanet is imminent if this situation remains constant.

It may in fact be heated to a crisp solid rock like the planet Mercury has been by our sun. In a billion years, the star will become a red giant. Thus over the long haul, the prospects for life on this hottest exoplanet do not look very good. 

While most of the research up until now had been regarding exoplanets that were earth-like and thus inhabitable. Yet now such exoplanets that show extreme temperatures and cannot possibly be inhabited by life forms are also being taken into consideration. 

According to Space.com, they show us how planets form around extremely hot stars. The evolution of such exoplanets and how they undergo disintegration is what is at stake here.

The astronomers found KELT-9 by sheer serendipity. Using two telescopes, they found the planet three years ago. The fact which was hard to digest was that this alien world was hotter than most stars. Yet that is the way reality works. Truth is after all stranger than fiction. 

This discovery is described in a paper titled "A giant planet undergoing extreme-ultraviolet irradiation by its hot massive-star host" by an international research team led by astronomers at Ohio State and Vanderbilt universities. This paper is published in the scientific journal Nature

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Top Science Stories of the Week

Top Science Stories of the Week

1 day ago, 6:29pm CDT

Ancient Sloth Fossil Unearthed at Subway Excavation Site in Los Angeles

Ancient Sloth Fossil Unearthed at Subway Excavation Site in Los Angeles

1 day ago, 2:05pm CDT

Rare Corpse Flowers Bloomed in Chicago

Rare Corpse Flowers Bloomed in Chicago

1 day ago, 8:34am CDT

Curiosity Rover Finds Ancient Mars Lake was Able to Support Diverse Microbial Life

Curiosity Rover Finds Ancient Mars Lake was Able to Support Diverse Microbial Life

2 days ago, 3:10am CDT

Apple HomePod Unveiled

Apple HomePod Unveiled

12 hours ago, 3:06pm CDT

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

12 hours ago, 2:59pm CDT

iMac Pro Announced

iMac Pro Announced

12 hours ago, 2:56pm CDT

Nintendo Pokemon Direct Has Nintendo Switch Owners Excited

Nintendo Pokemon Direct Has Nintendo Switch Owners Excited

13 hours ago, 2:40pm CDT

Galaxy Note 8 Leaks Point to Andorid 7.1.1 and 6.3-inch OLED

Galaxy Note 8 Leaks Point to Andorid 7.1.1 and 6.3-inch OLED

22 hours ago, 5:36am CDT

Walmart Restocked Nintendo Switch and NES Classic on Friday

Walmart Restocked Nintendo Switch and NES Classic on Friday

22 hours ago, 5:24am CDT

Leak Tips Windows 10 Pro for Workstation PCs Edition

Leak Tips Windows 10 Pro for Workstation PCs Edition

22 hours ago, 5:18am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Toy Deals Previewed

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Toy Deals Previewed

23 hours ago, 4:14am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock for Purchase at GameStop in Five New Bundles - Updated

Nintendo Switch Stock for Purchase at GameStop in Five New Bundles - Updated

1 day ago, 2:58am CDT

Apple is developing an AI chipset named Apple Neural Engine

Apple is developing an AI chipset named Apple Neural Engine

1 day ago, 12:00pm CDT

WWDC application now showing more information about the event

WWDC application now showing more information about the event

1 day ago, 11:58am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon




Latest Science News

Top Science Stories of the Week

Top Science Stories of the Week

1 day ago, 6:29pm CDT

Ancient Sloth Fossil Unearthed at Subway Excavation Site in Los Angeles

Ancient Sloth Fossil Unearthed at Subway Excavation Site in Los Angeles

1 day ago, 2:05pm CDT

Rare Corpse Flowers Bloomed in Chicago

Rare Corpse Flowers Bloomed in Chicago

1 day ago, 8:34am CDT

Curiosity Rover Finds Ancient Mars Lake was Able to Support Diverse Microbial Life

Curiosity Rover Finds Ancient Mars Lake was Able to Support Diverse Microbial Life

2 days ago, 3:10am CDT

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Apple HomePod Unveiled

Apple HomePod Unveiled

12 hours ago, 3:06pm CDT

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

12 hours ago, 2:59pm CDT

iMac Pro Announced

iMac Pro Announced

12 hours ago, 2:56pm CDT

Nintendo Pokemon Direct Has Nintendo Switch Owners Excited

Nintendo Pokemon Direct Has Nintendo Switch Owners Excited

13 hours ago, 2:40pm CDT

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook