iPad Pro 10.5-inch and 12.5-inch Debut

Posted: Jun 6 2017, 5:26am CDT | by , in News | Apple

 

Apple's WWDC 2017 has come and gone and in its wake we are left with some cool new products and software. One of the biggest product announcements from the event was for the new 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. Apple hails the devices as having the world's most advanced display with Promotion technology inside and a new A10X Fusion chip for "incredible performance."

The 10.5-inch version of the iPad Pro reduces screen bezels by nearly 40% allowing for a larger screen crammed into a more compact package weighing in at one pound. The new iPad hardware will work with the new iOS 11 software landing this fall to squeeze even more performance and features from the tablets.

"These are by far the most powerful iPads we’ve ever created with the world’s most advanced displays featuring ProMotion, the powerful new A10X Fusion chip and the advanced camera system of iPhone 7," said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing. "Together with iOS 11 these new iPad Pro models will radically change what users can do with iPad."

The ProMotion technology in the Retina dispaly of the new iPads allows for refresh rates up to 120 Hz making for fluid scrolling, improved responsiveness, and 20ms latency for more fluid and natural drawing. ProMotion also improved display quality and reduces power consumption by adjusting refresh rate to match movement of the content automatically.

The A10X Fusion chip is a 64-bit chip ast Apple claims is faster than the chip in most laptops shipping today. It supports complex and power hungry tasks like editing photos and 4K video, rendering 3D images, and playing games. The chip is a 6-core CPU along with a 12-core GPU and supports all day battery life.

Both iPad Pro models have 12MP rear camera with optical image stabilization and a 7MP front camera, these are the same cameras in the iPhone 7. The iPad Pro models also have Touch ID to lock and unlock with a fingerprint. Apple has a new Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil available to purchase separately that work with the iPads.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro will come in silver, space gray, gold, and rose gold starting at $649 for the 64GB version with WiFi and $779 for the 64GB WiFi and Cellular version with 64GB of storage. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be offered in silver, space gray, and gold starting at $799 for the 64GB with WiFi or $929 for a 64GB tablet with WiFi and Cellular. Deliveries start next week in Apple Stores and at authorized carriers and resellers. Apple Pencil is $99 and the Smart keyboard is $159.

