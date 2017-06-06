Nintendo Switch will Get an Inferior FIFA 18 Version

FIFA 18 is about to come to the Nintendo Switch worldwide on September 29th. PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC will all carry different versions of this game for their setups.

According to NintendoWire, the Nintendo Switch version will be different from the various others on the platform. Cristiano Ronaldo, is the mascot player for the game.

According to Polygon, the game trailer shows him as the main man handling all the moves in the fascinating game of football.

FIFA 18 is a radically different product from the expectations of the public. Nintendo will include a second season of The Journey along with this game. One of the scenes in the game show Ronaldo about to give a drop kick with the sweat popping all over his face and arms.

The game has been custom-made for Nintendo Switch. Ronaldo as everyone knows is the topmost player in the entire history of the nation of Portugal.

In fact, Ronaldo is a world class player. His unique playing style is included in the game. Every move he makes has been measured and copied for inclusion in the game.

“The world’s best player has helped fuel the biggest leap forward on the pitch that we’ve ever delivered,” said Aaron McHardy, Senior Producer for EA SPORTS FIFA.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Cristiano - working with him we learned a lot about his unique play style and what makes him so special. His passion, energy and global fanbase make him the perfect ambassador for FIFA 18.”

“It is a real pleasure to be on the cover of FIFA 18,” said Cristiano Ronaldo. “It’s a great feeling and I am grateful to have been chosen.”

FIFA 18 will come in three versions.:

FIFA 18 Standard Edition for $59.99

FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition for $79.99

FIFA 18 Icon Edition (Digital Only) for $99.99

You can get three days early access to FIFA 18 if you will pre-order the ICON or Ronaldo Edition now. According to EA, this early access will enable you to play from September 26th, up to 40 FIFA Ultimate Team Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo Nazário FUT Loan items, Team of the Week loan players and other great content. EA Access members on Xbox One and Origin Access members on PC can play the game from September 21 with Play First Trials.

However, the game does not run on Frostbite or have The Journey mode on its Nintendo Switch platform. In fact, FIFA 18 Nintendo Switch edition will be an inferior one as compared to PlayStation and Xbox versions.

The disclaimer of the FIFA 18 reveal trailer confirms that confirms that Frostbite Game Engine tech and the Journey: Hunter Returns game modes will not be available for the Nintendo Switch users.

Watch the trailer for FIFA 18 below and try to read the disclaimer that states “Frostbite Game Engine Technology and the Journey: Hunter Returns Mode are available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC platform versions ONLY. Not all features available on all platforms.”

According to GameSpot, the game features icons of football such as Ronaldo for the sake of popularity among football fans. All of this is being managed by EA Games. So far the only certain thing is that the Nintendo Switch has gotten a slightly debased version of the game.

Ronaldo plays for the club Real Madrid and he has brought fame and honor to his seniors by playing the game with such agility and deftness. How much the Nintendo Switch owners will get of FIFA 18 remains to be seen.

As for the costs of the game versions they are reasonable. EA Play will fully reveal FIFA 18 on Saturday, June 10. And the game will be available to play on all platforms on September 29.

Gamers will have to wait till September of this year for the real thing. Till then all they can do is fantasize about football and a chance to see Ronaldo on their Nintendo Switch.