iOS 11 Brings Files App and Lots More to iPad and iPhone this Fall

Apple has announced details on iOS 11 that will be landing this fall. The new version of iOS will bring new experiences and capabilities to the iPhone and iPad when it lands. Among the new features is the Files app and new ways that the Apple pencil can be used. One of the biggest things that Apple is cramming into iOS 11 is a new augmented reality framework.

That new AR platform for developers will allow the building of apps that allow the users to alce virtual content on the real world. Apple is also adding CoreML to the mix to give developers on-device machine learning capabilities to allow them to make apps that will predict, learn, and become more intelligent.

iOS 11 will also have a Do Not Disturb feature for when you are driving to allow to to remain more focused on the road. Siri is getting an update in the new software with a new voice. People that use Photos and Camera will also see some new professional level capabilities. iOS 11 will land this fall, but a preview of the new OS is available for developers right now.

"With iOS 11, we’re delivering the biggest AR platform in the world, and it’s available today for developers to begin building AR experiences using ARKit for hundreds of millions of iPhone and iPad users," said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. "iOS 11 gives iPad users the powerful app functionality they need to take advantage of everything iPad is capable of, and brings hundreds of new features and incredible updates to the iOS apps iPhone and iPad users enjoy every day."

iOS 11 will bring iPad users a customizable dock that will give quick access to frequently used apps in Split View and Slide Over. The Files app keeps everything in one place no matter where the file resides be it locally, iCloud, or with other providers like Box.

The pro level camera features will allow for looping videos with new Loop and Bounce effects in Live Photos. Apple also adds in a new tech called High Efficiency image File format (HEIF) to reduce the size of photos taken with the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

Apple Pay will get easier to use payments between friends using cards in your Wallet via Siri voice commands. There are a bunch of other tweaks coming to iOS 11 that you can read all about in the Apple Newsroom.