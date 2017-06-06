Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Not Coming to Nintendo Switch

Mega Man, the game, grew on Nintendo’s home consoles. It has been a regular fixture on the platform for much of its history. That according to Heavy, is precisely why the fact that Mega Man 2 is not coming to the platform seems so strange to many gamers.

Capcom has released various games on the platform in the past as well as recently. Streetfighter 2 and Monster Hunt Double Cross are just two examples. The non-entry of this game on the platform is not exactly a total loss though. Others will take its place.

The announcement for the game Mega Man 2 did not contain any reference to Nintendo. According to NintendoWire, all fingers are crossed though that Capcom will bring some suitable material to the Nintendo Switch. That is because the Nintendo Switch is a name to be reckoned with.

According to NintendoLife, Mega Man will also not be featuring on 3DS. Mega Man had a series of editions such as 7,8,9 and now the latest which is 10. The overlooking of this game by Capcom has really surprised and shocked many fans and gamers.

It seems that these decisions are taken at the top of the company by head honchos. Also they are taken with an eye on expediency.

The trend and basic evolving situation dictate what sort of game will come on which platform. If a certain game does not arrive on a console, the decision may have more sense to it than is obvious at first glance.