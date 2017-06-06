Final Fantasy XIV Nintendo Switch Version is Coming

Final Fantasy XIV met with a whole lot of popularity yet PS owners are the only ones who are able to play this game. The goal of the company that released this game is that as many gamers as is possible ought to be able play this game.

According to Finder, talks with Nintendo and Microsoft are underway. The only issue is that Final Fantasy XIV has updates that cannot be procrastinated. The parleys with Nintendo and Microsoft will take a long time and this is precisely something which ought not to be happening.

So while half of it is good news, half of it is also bad news. The talks are a sign of progress on the front of greater platforms for the game. Yet the lengthy negotiating involved in them will be a hindrance to progress.

So what is taking place is a mixed blessing according to IGN. The ultimate goal is to bring both games to both consoles. This would be a miracle though.

Final Fantasy XIV MMORPG has been hailed as the best game in the world. Square Enix has allowed the playing of the game to be a cinch over the course of the past couple of months.

Currently though Final Fantasy XIV is only operative on PC and PlayStation 4. Both Xbox players and Nintendo Switch players are eager beavers for this game though.

According to Comic Book, Japan is the epicenter of all these gaming trends. The problem seems to be some of the restrictive policies of both Nintendo and Microsoft which have complicated matters.

Meanwhile, a launch party has also been declared for the exciting adjunct game to this one titled Stormblood. According to Telegiz, the teaser campaign for this is just getting off the ground.

Expansion of the game platform is what this is all about. Stormblood is a variant of Final Fantasy. It will be played with zest by gamers everywhere. The VIP party for the launch of Final Fantasy XIV, has 20 triple passes that are being given away to the lucky few.

According to Game Spot, this is a golden opportunity that is not to be missed no matter what. All gamers ought to fill in the entry form given online and submit it as soon as possible for this lucky chance to gain entry to the launch party.