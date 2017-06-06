Sony Executive Calls Nintendo Switch a Great Success

Nintendo’s Switch console ought to be given a break and the PS4 ought to be given consideration for a change. While consoles have sold like hotcakes, The PS4 is a platform that is not to be ignored.

According to Time, Sony has sold upwards of 60 million units in stores throughout the world. That is since its launch four years ago. In 2016, the bold and beautiful attempt was made to launch a trio of hardware items over a three month period.

The PS4 Pro and PS VR sold for $400 each. Meanwhile, the PS4 sold for $300. The sales of these have outstripped the wildest expectations of the parent company.

All rumors that the PS consoles will stop selling have proven to be nothing but a load of hooey. Such a scenario is just not in the cards for Sony. Both in North America and Europe, demand remains strong and steady. It is ultimately a numbers game.

Once 100 million units are reached in the sales inventory, the situation changes from one of dearth to one of plenty. On the other hand, the main competitor in the form of Nintendo with its Game Boy, DS and 3DS, is not one to take it sitting down.

Sony is adamant though and it will continue to follow the path of progress in the future. It is playing for keeps. The Switch console is a great success story so far.

Yet Sony too is not the sort of rival that allows the other side to have its way in the end. It is more of a neck to neck competition between the two giants. More editions of both platforms are in the pipeline so as to keep customer demand high.

The boss at Sony has in fact lauded his opponent company’s console in a conciliatory gesture of good will. Yet he has also made it quite clear that his own company is not to be disregarded in this game of comparison. It too carries clout according to IGN.

The two sit side by side, according to the big boss at Sony. They are the alpha and omega of the gaming world. According to Comic Book, these two platforms will conquer the market and bring a revolution of rising expectations to the universe of video games.

Both Nintendo and Sony are brands that have a reputation to maintain. They have been extant since the last century and they will last well into the 21st.