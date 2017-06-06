 
 

Sony Revitalizes PlayStation Ahead Of E3 2017

Posted: Jun 6 2017, 7:57am CDT

 

Sony Revitalizes PlayStation Ahead of E3 2017
Leaked Gold PS4 at Target via Express
 

Sony brings out new figures and product announcement as the E3 2017 looms closer

Sony is adopting a classic strategy ahead of E3 2017. While Nintendo and Microsoft have already made announcements for anticipated products that they are set to launch on E3 2017.

Microsoft’s Xbox Scorpio and Nintendo Switch are expected to make their launch at the E3. Xbox might have even revealed that Nintendo may be releasing SNES Classic.

Meanwhile Sony has taken a great leap. In an announcement, Sony representatives revealed that the PlayStation 4 has sold 60 million consoles to customers since its launch in 2013.

PlayStation global sales and marketing head Jim Ryan and Sony Interactive Entertainment America CEO Shawn Layden talked about the success story of PlayStation in 2016 and the competition with Microsoft and Nintendo in the past year. Xbox usually does not reveal any numbers but Nintendo came out on top in the previous month in term of sales which topped the market.

Sony is not backing off though. During the discussion, they revealed that PlayStation 4 console in gold color. The new console will be priced at $249. The product revelation was also accidentally made by Target as they released their June catalogue for the products. The catalogue listed the gold colored PlayStation 4 console which is slated for a June 9th release.

Layden and Ryan also discussed the success of the PlayStation VR and PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation Slim. They said that for any dedicated developer, improving the game experience and quality is the first and foremost concern.

That is why they are determined to put the best products and games out there. Other than consoles, Sony has also hinted towards new games that would be heading towards E3 2017 including Last of Us 2, God of War, Spider-Man and Uncharted 4, and The Lost Legacy .

