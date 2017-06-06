Toys of the Summer: Get Ahead of the Wave

When it comes to having fun in the summer, there are so many ways your children can make memories. Still, it is always easier with great gear that allows them to express themselves, use their imagination, stay active, and play with other children. But how can you predict what toys will be popular and which ones will fade away? Think about the biggest summer toys: the swan floats, Slip and Slides, and hoverboards. They are almost impossible to get in the height of their popularity, so you have to follow the trends before they actually hit. Thankfully, Toys 'R Us has your back. They've established a list of the games and toys that will be the must haves of Summer 2017. Here are some of the standouts:

Gazillion Bubbles Monsoon

Of course, bubbles are always an amazing part of summer fun. The Gazillion Bubbles Monsoon is going to be a popular option for children because there isn't a lot of pump time and it literally creates TONS of bubbles. There also isn't a lot of waste, which can sometimes be a problem with bubble shooters.

H2OGO! Fun Sketching Art Blobz

What is summer without a bit of a mess? The H2OGO! Fun Sketching Art Blobz keeps the mess outside and lets your child be creative and active at the same time. You fill it with water and then your child can stay cool, slide, bounce, and create all at the same time. Erasable Crayons are included in the package, so this will be a toy that lasts all summer.

Big Backyard Forestview Cedar Playhouse

With working parts (including a doorbell) and a beautiful bay window, the Big Backyard Forestview Cedar Playhouse comes complete with accessories and a chalkboard. Your children will be able to play house without messing up your house. This home is extremely cheery and made out of wood, so it will stand up to the elements.

Summer is all about playing, so make sure that your children are ready for the fun that summer can bring - especially when it comes to playing outside.