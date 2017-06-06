 
 

Toys Of The Summer: Get Ahead Of The Wave

Posted: Jun 6 2017, 9:40am CDT | by , in News | Toys

 

Toys of the Summer: Get Ahead of the Wave
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

When it comes to having fun in the summer, there are so many ways your children can make memories. Still, it is always easier with great gear that allows them to express themselves, use their imagination, stay active, and play with other children. But how can you predict what toys will be popular and which ones will fade away? Think about the biggest summer toys: the swan floats, Slip and Slides, and hoverboards. They are almost impossible to get in the height of their popularity, so you have to follow the trends before they actually hit. Thankfully, Toys 'R Us has your back. They've established a list of the games and toys that will be the must haves of Summer 2017. Here are some of the standouts:

Gazillion Bubbles Monsoon

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con in Stock Online

Of course, bubbles are always an amazing part of summer fun. The Gazillion Bubbles Monsoon is going to be a popular option for children because there isn't a lot of pump time and it literally creates TONS of bubbles. There also isn't a lot of waste, which can sometimes be a problem with bubble shooters.

H2OGO! Fun Sketching Art Blobz

What is summer without a bit of a mess? The H2OGO! Fun Sketching Art Blobz keeps the mess outside and lets your child be creative and active at the same time. You fill it with water and then your child can stay cool, slide, bounce, and create all at the same time. Erasable Crayons are included in the package, so this will be a toy that lasts all summer.

Big Backyard Forestview Cedar Playhouse

With working parts (including a doorbell) and a beautiful bay window, the Big Backyard Forestview Cedar Playhouse comes complete with accessories and a chalkboard. Your children will be able to play house without messing up your house. This home is extremely cheery and made out of wood, so it will stand up to the elements.

Summer is all about playing, so make sure that your children are ready for the fun that summer can bring - especially when it comes to playing outside.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

What are the Best Fidget Spinner Tricks?

What are the Best Fidget Spinner Tricks?

4 days ago, 3:34pm CDT

The Biggest Trend in Porn? Fidget Spinners

The Biggest Trend in Porn? Fidget Spinners

May 26 2017, 2:56pm CDT

Toys &#039;R Us Continues Partnership with American Girl

Toys 'R Us Continues Partnership with American Girl

May 25 2017, 6:52pm CDT

Gilmore Girls May Get the Lego Treatment

Gilmore Girls May Get the Lego Treatment

May 15 2017, 8:55am CDT

Sony Revitalizes PlayStation Ahead of E3 2017

Sony Revitalizes PlayStation Ahead of E3 2017

1 hour ago

Sony Executive Calls Nintendo Switch a Great Success

Sony Executive Calls Nintendo Switch a Great Success

1 hour ago

Final Fantasy XIV Nintendo Switch Version is Coming

Final Fantasy XIV Nintendo Switch Version is Coming

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Online Allows You to Play Classic Games

Nintendo Switch Online Allows You to Play Classic Games

2 hours ago

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Not Coming to Nintendo Switch

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Not Coming to Nintendo Switch

2 hours ago

iOS 11 Brings Files App and Lots More to iPad and iPhone this Fall

iOS 11 Brings Files App and Lots More to iPad and iPhone this Fall

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch will Get an Inferior FIFA 18 Version

Nintendo Switch will Get an Inferior FIFA 18 Version

3 hours ago

iPad Pro 10.5-inch and 12.5-inch Debut

iPad Pro 10.5-inch and 12.5-inch Debut

4 hours ago

Hottest Exoplanet Ever Discovered

Hottest Exoplanet Ever Discovered

5 hours ago

Apple HomePod Unveiled

Apple HomePod Unveiled

18 hours ago, 3:06pm CDT

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

18 hours ago, 2:59pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon




Toys

What are the Best Fidget Spinner Tricks?

What are the Best Fidget Spinner Tricks?

4 days ago, 3:34pm CDT

The Biggest Trend in Porn? Fidget Spinners

The Biggest Trend in Porn? Fidget Spinners

May 26 2017, 2:56pm CDT

Toys &#039;R Us Continues Partnership with American Girl

Toys 'R Us Continues Partnership with American Girl

May 25 2017, 6:52pm CDT

Gilmore Girls May Get the Lego Treatment

Gilmore Girls May Get the Lego Treatment

May 15 2017, 8:55am CDT

More Toys Stories




Latest News

Sony Revitalizes PlayStation Ahead of E3 2017

Sony Revitalizes PlayStation Ahead of E3 2017

1 hour ago

Sony Executive Calls Nintendo Switch a Great Success

Sony Executive Calls Nintendo Switch a Great Success

1 hour ago

Final Fantasy XIV Nintendo Switch Version is Coming

Final Fantasy XIV Nintendo Switch Version is Coming

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Online Allows You to Play Classic Games

Nintendo Switch Online Allows You to Play Classic Games

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook