 
 

Virtual Reality Coming To Macs (FINALLY)

Posted: Jun 6 2017, 12:24pm CDT

 

Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Apple recently announyed that they will have MacOS support for StreamVR and external GPU enclosure support. This means that Apple is moving into the VR world full stream - finally. 

The announcement was made at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers' Conference, where they showed off what their VR capabilities are on a MacBook using the Vive HTC demo. 

“Leading VR companies are joining Apple to drive VR innovation on the Mac with features coming later this year — Valve is optimizing their SteamVR platform for macOS and enabling connection of the HTC Vive headset, while Unity and Epic are bringing their VR development tools to macOS,” according to an Apple press release (via Polygon).

Vive also commented on a blog post on their official website: “Through a newly announced external GPU, developers and content creators will be able to use a beta of SteamVR and the new MacOS, High Sierra, to access the creative power of Vive with their MacBooks, Vive is driving the VR industry forward, and in just the last month alone, we have partnered with the world’s most prominent and innovative tech giants including Google, Intel, and Apple, who are aligning their VR efforts around Vive.”

While there haven't even been any hints about prices, Apple is obviously hard at work creating other options for techies, including a new line of iMacs, MacBooks, and a MacOS update called High Sierra.

High Sierra will be out this fall for free, and it allows the iMac to be a “great platform for virtual reality content creation.”

