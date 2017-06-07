 
 

E3 2017: Nintendo Switch Gets Pokken Tournament DX

Posted: Jun 7 2017, 3:52am CDT

 

E3 2017: Nintendo Switch Gets Pokken Tournament DX
The game maker Nintendo has made an addition of Pokken Tournament DX to its E3 2017 schedule for the sake of its Pokemon fans.

It was found that Pokken Tournament, which is an arcade game, will be coming soon to the Nintendo Switch. Now though there is news that this game will have its own competitive match held at the E3 2017. This is due to take place within seven days or so.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con in Stock Online

According to Cinema Blend, the fans of Pokemon are looking forward to a revised edition of Pokemon Sun and Moon as well as Pokemon Gold and Silver. However, that is all on 3DS. Those who employ a Switch console will have to rely on Pokken Tournament.

Mario Odyssey is also slated to bring some much-needed single player action to the E3 2017. Nintendo meanwhile is also hosting tournaments for ARMS and Splatoon 2.

Pokken Tournament is going to convert the RPG series into a fighting contest. The Switch version is well worth owning for hours of pleasurable playing. When the E3 2017 takes place, Nintendo will be streaming the event so that everyone enjoys the skillful players going at it like there is no tomorrow.

Other games on the platform include Injustice 2 and Tekken 7. Nintendo has gone ahead with its Pokemon Direct in order to let the fans of the franchise know about the latest developments on the front.

According to Tech Times, Pokken Tournament DX is a 2015 game. It was manufactured by the same team that was responsible for the Tekken series. The game has gotten quite a warm welcome from its fans.

The Pokemon wars involved in this game make for some interesting manipulation and hand-eye coordination. It has a blend of 3D/2D fighting sequences. Evolutionary strategies are also involved in the whole setup. The Switch will ensure that multiplayer mode remains extant for this game.

