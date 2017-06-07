 
 

Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Coming To US On July 21

Posted: Jun 7 2017, 4:00am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Coming to US on July 21
Nintendo of America Twitter
  • Nintendo announces the Arrival of the Splatoon 2 Switch Pro Controller
 

Nintendo has announced the arrival of the Splatoon 2 first Switch Pro Controller special edition in the coming month.

The Nintendo company made a declaration regarding the Splatoon 2 Switch Pro Controller recently. It will be coming to the North American market in July of this year. 

Don't Miss: This is How to Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

According to IGN, the Twitterati were abuzz with activity when the firm announced on the social media site that the shocking pink and green controller will launch on July 21st. This is the same date when the ink-based shooter will be introduced in the market. 

Erstwhile launches of the game have occurred in Japan and Europe. Splatoon 2 will have the additional facility of voice chat on its platform. It is a funky but convoluted system.

The color scheme is pretty cool though. Grey with splattered pink and green make for a lovely child-like combination. This design itself announces the name of the game Splatoon 2. 

Also according to Polygon, the logo is bold and beautiful and the icons on the label show a rich variegated detail. This game has a dizzying Disneyesque look to it. The only exception is the grey color which is quite a contrast to the overall colorful and playful scheme of hues.     

Although Nintendo hasn’t decided the price tag for this game when it comes out in July, for now the standard version costs $70. The tweet says it all as far as this game is concerned. 

Nintendo of America says on Twitter that now you can “Splat your opponents in style with the #Splatoon2 Edition #NintendoSwitch Pro Controller, available July 21!”…

This in itself ought to be a sufficient stimulus for the fans of Nintendo and its games to literally go wild for a chance to play this exciting and exhilarating video contraption.  

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Virtual Reality Coming to Macs (FINALLY)

Virtual Reality Coming to Macs (FINALLY)

15 hours ago, 12:24pm CDT

Sony Executive Calls Nintendo Switch a Great Success

Sony Executive Calls Nintendo Switch a Great Success

20 hours ago, 7:52am CDT

Final Fantasy XIV Nintendo Switch Version is Coming

Final Fantasy XIV Nintendo Switch Version is Coming

20 hours ago, 7:45am CDT

Nintendo Switch Online Allows You to Play Classic Games

Nintendo Switch Online Allows You to Play Classic Games

20 hours ago, 7:34am CDT

E3 2017: Nintendo Switch Gets Pokken Tournament DX

E3 2017: Nintendo Switch Gets Pokken Tournament DX

8 minutes ago

NASA’ New Mars Rover Unveiled at Kennedy Space Center

NASA’s New Mars Rover Unveiled at Kennedy Space Center

25 minutes ago

Toys of the Summer: Get Ahead of the Wave

Toys of the Summer: Get Ahead of the Wave

18 hours ago, 9:40am CDT

Sony Revitalizes PlayStation Ahead of E3 2017

Sony Revitalizes PlayStation Ahead of E3 2017

20 hours ago, 7:57am CDT

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Not Coming to Nintendo Switch

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Not Coming to Nintendo Switch

20 hours ago, 7:25am CDT

iOS 11 Brings Files App and Lots More to iPad and iPhone this Fall

iOS 11 Brings Files App and Lots More to iPad and iPhone this Fall

21 hours ago, 6:20am CDT

Nintendo Switch will Get an Inferior FIFA 18 Version

Nintendo Switch will Get an Inferior FIFA 18 Version

22 hours ago, 5:43am CDT

iPad Pro 10.5-inch and 12.5-inch Debut

iPad Pro 10.5-inch and 12.5-inch Debut

22 hours ago, 5:26am CDT

Hottest Exoplanet Ever Discovered

Hottest Exoplanet Ever Discovered

1 day ago, 3:45am CDT

Apple HomePod Unveiled

Apple HomePod Unveiled

1 day ago, 3:06pm CDT

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

1 day ago, 2:59pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon




Technology News

Virtual Reality Coming to Macs (FINALLY)

Virtual Reality Coming to Macs (FINALLY)

15 hours ago, 12:24pm CDT

Sony Executive Calls Nintendo Switch a Great Success

Sony Executive Calls Nintendo Switch a Great Success

20 hours ago, 7:52am CDT

Final Fantasy XIV Nintendo Switch Version is Coming

Final Fantasy XIV Nintendo Switch Version is Coming

20 hours ago, 7:45am CDT

Nintendo Switch Online Allows You to Play Classic Games

Nintendo Switch Online Allows You to Play Classic Games

20 hours ago, 7:34am CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

E3 2017: Nintendo Switch Gets Pokken Tournament DX

E3 2017: Nintendo Switch Gets Pokken Tournament DX

8 minutes ago

NASA’ New Mars Rover Unveiled at Kennedy Space Center

NASA’s New Mars Rover Unveiled at Kennedy Space Center

25 minutes ago

Virtual Reality Coming to Macs (FINALLY)

Virtual Reality Coming to Macs (FINALLY)

15 hours ago, 12:24pm CDT

Toys of the Summer: Get Ahead of the Wave

Toys of the Summer: Get Ahead of the Wave

18 hours ago, 9:40am CDT

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook