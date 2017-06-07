Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Coming to US on July 21

The Nintendo company made a declaration regarding the Splatoon 2 Switch Pro Controller recently. It will be coming to the North American market in July of this year.

According to IGN, the Twitterati were abuzz with activity when the firm announced on the social media site that the shocking pink and green controller will launch on July 21st. This is the same date when the ink-based shooter will be introduced in the market.

Erstwhile launches of the game have occurred in Japan and Europe. Splatoon 2 will have the additional facility of voice chat on its platform. It is a funky but convoluted system.

The color scheme is pretty cool though. Grey with splattered pink and green make for a lovely child-like combination. This design itself announces the name of the game Splatoon 2.

Also according to Polygon, the logo is bold and beautiful and the icons on the label show a rich variegated detail. This game has a dizzying Disneyesque look to it. The only exception is the grey color which is quite a contrast to the overall colorful and playful scheme of hues.

Although Nintendo hasn’t decided the price tag for this game when it comes out in July, for now the standard version costs $70. The tweet says it all as far as this game is concerned.

Nintendo of America says on Twitter that now you can “Splat your opponents in style with the #Splatoon2 Edition #NintendoSwitch Pro Controller, available July 21!”…

This in itself ought to be a sufficient stimulus for the fans of Nintendo and its games to literally go wild for a chance to play this exciting and exhilarating video contraption.