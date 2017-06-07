 
 

Watch Nintendo Switch Summer Trailer

Posted: Jun 7 2017, 5:42am CDT

 

  • Nintendo introduces Trailer with a Trio of Games Displayed in It
 

The game-maker Nintendo has introduced what amounts to a trailer with a trio of games displayed in it. These include: ARMS, Splatoon 2 and Pokken Tournament DX.

During the course of the Nintendo Direct an announcement was made regarding a trailer. This Summer Games teaser trailer is supposed to showcase the major games that Switch owners can hope to play in the upcoming months.

The #1 game is ARMS. It is a fighting game. According to Twinfinite Net, Splatoon 2 is another game on the platform. The environmental vandalism with bright paint will entertain the gamers to no end.

Finally, Pokken Tournament DX will also feature among this trio of games. It will contain a pentad of novel fighters worth their devastating fighting skills. 

While mostly the summer months are a time of rest and relaxation instead of mayhem, these games will lend some spice-worthy fun to the heat. The Nintendo Switch is where it is at.

According to Comic Book, the triple combo of these games will stun game-players everywhere. Nintendo is definitely pushing the envelope. With multiplayer fun and frolicsome high jinks, these games will ensure that everyone remains busy manipulating their joysticks. 

The trailer released by Nintendo gives a sneak peek behind what is to come. It will stimulate appetites everywhere by its sheer funkiness and pizzazz.

The games that are slated to come soon will be so cool and classic in their features that they might actually make it to some pretty exclusive rooftop parties.

According to Nintendo Wire, the big three will hit the Nintendo platform right between the eye. Pokken Tournament DX has a split screen, kickstand between two units and double player facility.

Besides ARMS, the Splatoon 2 and Pokken Tournament DX have gotten a lot of media hype. They will conquer hearts and minds when they finally arrive on the scene.

