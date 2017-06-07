 
 

Apple Rolls Out Screen Repair Machines To 3rd Party Locations

Posted: Jun 7 2017

 

Best Buy is first to get the repair machines

We can all agree that the most common sort of damage that happens to your iPhone is a cracked screen. We've all been there, one drop that doesn't even seem that bad shatters the screen of your iPhone leaving you with an ugly and at times impossible to use device. The rub is that you then have to find a place to get your device fixed. The problem for those who live in areas that don't have Apple stores is finding a decent place to fix it.

Apple is looking to make these sorts of screen repairs easier for people around the country and it is doing this as many states are eyeing legislation that would force smartphone and gadget makers to make it easier to get devices repaired. Apple has announced that by the end of the year it will have its proprietary machines for fixing cracked iPhone screens placed in about 400 authorized third party repair centers in 25 different countries.

Among the first of these third party locations to get these fancy repair machines is Best Buy. It's easy to think fixing cracked screens isn't a big deal, but Reuters reports that cracked screen repair is a multi-billion business globally. Apple's screen fixing machine is dubbed the Horizon Machine and before this announcement these machines were only located in its retail stores and mail-in repair centers and the design was a closely guarded secret.

While eight different US states are launching what are known as "right to repair" bills aimed at busting the repair monopoly that Apple and other firms seem to have, Apple claims these pending legislations had nothign to do with its decision to roll the machines out to third party centers.

Some rollout has already happened with about 200 locations, working out to about 4% of all Apple authorized service providers getting the machines to start. Apple aims to double that number by year's end. Apple is apparently viewing the rollout of the machines as a way to reduce wait times for repairs at some if its stores. It's unclear how much the repair machines are costing the locations.

The Horizon machine is able to fix the brokest of broken screens, even if the TouchID sensor isn't working. Apple does say that if you get your phone fixed at an unauthorized service center, you warranty won't be voided as long as the tech making the repairs does not cause any additional damage.

