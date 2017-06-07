MacBook Air Update is Barely an Update at All

After Apple left the MacBook Air lying fallow for so many years there were a bunch of fans of that svelte little notebook who were excited about the machine getting an update at WWDC this week. The problem is according to Business Insider the update was miniscule. The Air now comes with a base processor that runs at 1.8 GHz rather than 1.6 GHz.

That's the only change to the machine. The real rub here is that the 1.8GHz chip under the hood isn't even of the modern Kaby Lake variety, it's still the old and outdated 5th gen Broadwell part that the Air used before. That means no battery benefits and barely any performance increase for the machine. Current Kaby Lake processors are 7th generation parts.

The MacBook Pro line was updated to Kaby Lake chips because they are faster and more power efficient, meaning more run time. Apple will continue to lure people to the Air range even with the paltry update because the air is the cheapest of the Macs. I'd wager that Apple didn't want the cheaper Air hurting its margins on the higher-end MacBooks if it had a Kaby Lake processor.

That little processor spec bump is the only improvement for the MacBook Air. It still has a screen resolution of 1440 x 900, it doesn't even support HD video. The screen is a TN panel, which is older tech and not ideal for the best viewing angles. The Air also lacks any USB-C ports. It's getting harder to justify buying the Air when it's twice as expensive as some machines that have much better hardware and are slimmer.

After WWDC it certainly seems Apple doesn't want to sell you the MacBook Air, the new base MacBook is thinner even than the Air, but heavier.