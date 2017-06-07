Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Coming to Nintendo 3DS on November 17

In about five months from now, we will know about the Pokemon Sun and Moon installments for Nintendo 3DS. What little details that have emerged ahead of schedule are being presented for the reader’s satisfaction. The novel Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon will lend gamers a different narrative.

According to Gamer ANX, it will be a case of betterment and improvement having taken place since last year’s release. Many novel Pokemon critters will be available to find, grab and employ in the gamer’s repertoire.

The particulars are a best kept secret though. Some brand new features will figure in the mix as well. As for the graphics, they will go great with the Nintendo Direct. The release date is approximately 365 days after the last series of games that came out.

November 17th, 2017 is when the fun will really begin in earnest for eager gamers. The twin video games will be released on the 3DS.

According to The Verge, Nintendo likes to keep things under wraps till the last moment, a habit that reminds many people of Apple Inc. At the E3 2017, you will get to know more regarding the games.

One thing we do know is that the latest installment will make the experience of playing the two games much more easier and smoother. The game platforms have been streamlined and finetuned for the sake of the gamers.

Pokemania is definitely something which is coming in the air this fall. According to Kotaku, the souped-up versions of the games are something to reckon with. The Pokemon games are best played on manual devices.

As for the graphic quality of the games, it is simply awesome. The parent company of Pokemon has made it clear that the new games will only feature on the Nintendo Switch. Any other rumors were simply due to clerical errors in the posts regarding the upcoming games.