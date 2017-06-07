Super Nintendo World First Images at Universal Studios Japan

Early on in the day, an image of the Super Nintendo World park at Universal Studios, Japan, reached the ocean of knowledge that is cyberspace. It was posted on Twitter.

A humongous platform along with a portal made of solid red bricks is extant in the picture. Also on either side of the entryway there are pipes and decorative plants.

According to Comic Book, a user commented that this was not a photograph but a sort of media hype image that was being used for promoting the site.

Take a closer look at the image and you notice what the naive observer’s eye missed the first time around. The media stage for one thing makes sense. Super Nintendo World has a long list of rides and fun games lined up for its fans.

The venues will be Japan and the states of California and Florida in the US. There will even be a Mario Kart ride somewhere among the mix.

Among some of the things which were listed regarding the site were the following: organization, caretaking and an array of entertainment shows and events, an amusement park-style platform, kart racing facility and last but not least, the display of motorcycles and automobiles.

The construction of this site is probably in its nascent phases. It has yet to enter its main stage of progress. Yet when this park is completed, it will be an all-entertainment-under-one-roof sort of venue.

According to Nintendo Life, some of the stuff that is shown in the image posted on Twitter points towards a cool and nifty park. It will open three years from now just in time for the Tokyo Olympics.

According to Inside the Magic Net, more details about the park which is under construction will be forthcoming in the near future. Till then we can only keep our fingers crossed and hope everything dovetails as per Nintendo’s plans.