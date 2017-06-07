 
 

Super Nintendo World First Images At Universal Studios Japan

Posted: Jun 7 2017, 7:44am CDT | by , Updated: Jun 7 2017, 7:46am CDT, in News | Technology News

 

Super Nintendo World First Images at Universal Studios Japan
 

The Very First Picture of the Super Nintendo World Park Construction Site emerges on the Internet

Early on in the day, an image of the Super Nintendo World park at Universal Studios, Japan, reached the ocean of knowledge that is cyberspace. It was posted on Twitter.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

A humongous platform along with a portal made of solid red bricks is extant in the picture. Also on either side of the entryway there are pipes and decorative plants. 

According to Comic Book, a user commented that this was not a photograph but a sort of media hype image that was being used for promoting the site. 

Take a closer look at the image and you notice what the naive observer’s eye missed the first time around. The media stage for one thing makes sense. Super Nintendo World has a long list of rides and fun games lined up for its fans.

The venues will be Japan and the states of California and Florida in the US. There will even be a Mario Kart ride somewhere among the mix.

Among some of the things which were listed regarding the site were the following: organization, caretaking and an array of entertainment shows and events, an amusement park-style platform, kart racing facility and last but not least, the display of motorcycles and automobiles.  

The construction of this site is probably in its nascent phases. It has yet to enter its main stage of progress. Yet when this park is completed, it will be an all-entertainment-under-one-roof sort of venue. 

According to Nintendo Life, some of the stuff that is shown in the image posted on Twitter points towards a cool and nifty park. It will open three years from now just in time for the Tokyo Olympics. 

According to Inside the Magic Net, more details about the park which is under construction will be forthcoming in the near future. Till then we can only keep our fingers crossed and hope everything dovetails as per Nintendo’s plans.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver Returning to 3DS

Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver Returning to 3DS

54 minutes ago

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Coming to Nintendo 3DS on November 17

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Coming to Nintendo 3DS on November 17

1 hour ago

Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Coming to US on July 21

Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Coming to US on July 21

4 hours ago

Virtual Reality Coming to Macs (FINALLY)

Virtual Reality Coming to Macs (FINALLY)

20 hours ago, 12:24pm CDT

Flying Squirrel Species Discovered by Scientists

Flying Squirrel Species Discovered by Scientists

1 hour ago

MacBook Air Update is Barely an Update at All

MacBook Air Update is Barely an Update at All

2 hours ago

Apple Rolls out Screen Repair Machines to 3rd Party Locations

Apple Rolls out Screen Repair Machines to 3rd Party Locations

3 hours ago

E3 2017: See the Huge God Of War Poster in LA

E3 2017: See the Huge God Of War Poster in LA

4 hours ago

E3 2017: Nintendo Switch Gets Pokken Tournament DX

E3 2017: Nintendo Switch Gets Pokken Tournament DX

4 hours ago

NASA’ New Mars Rover Unveiled at Kennedy Space Center

NASA’s New Mars Rover Unveiled at Kennedy Space Center

5 hours ago

Toys of the Summer: Get Ahead of the Wave

Toys of the Summer: Get Ahead of the Wave

23 hours ago, 9:40am CDT

Sony Revitalizes PlayStation Ahead of E3 2017

Sony Revitalizes PlayStation Ahead of E3 2017

1 day ago, 7:57am CDT

Sony Executive Calls Nintendo Switch a Great Success

Sony Executive Calls Nintendo Switch a Great Success

1 day ago, 7:52am CDT

Final Fantasy XIV Nintendo Switch Version is Coming

Final Fantasy XIV Nintendo Switch Version is Coming

1 day ago, 7:45am CDT

Nintendo Switch Online Allows You to Play Classic Games

Nintendo Switch Online Allows You to Play Classic Games

1 day ago, 7:34am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon




Technology News

Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver Returning to 3DS

Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver Returning to 3DS

54 minutes ago

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Coming to Nintendo 3DS on November 17

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Coming to Nintendo 3DS on November 17

1 hour ago

Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Coming to US on July 21

Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Coming to US on July 21

4 hours ago

Virtual Reality Coming to Macs (FINALLY)

Virtual Reality Coming to Macs (FINALLY)

20 hours ago, 12:24pm CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver Returning to 3DS

Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver Returning to 3DS

54 minutes ago

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Coming to Nintendo 3DS on November 17

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Coming to Nintendo 3DS on November 17

1 hour ago

Flying Squirrel Species Discovered by Scientists

Flying Squirrel Species Discovered by Scientists

1 hour ago

MacBook Air Update is Barely an Update at All

MacBook Air Update is Barely an Update at All

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook