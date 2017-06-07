 
 

Pokémon Gold And Pokémon Silver Returning To 3DS

Posted: Jun 7 2017

 

3DS to have Pokemon Gold and Silver arrive on its Platform in this September

In the month of September, 2017, Pokemon Gold and Silver will launch on the Nintendo 3DS Virtual Console. The Nintendo eShop will feature the releases on September 22nd.

This game was originally slated for the Game Boy Color and that event took place almost two decades ago. According to Polygon, the updated version will meld in with the Nintendo 3DS in a seamless manner.

The Nintendo Switch will not feature this game though. Nintendo also announced the arrival of a deluxe version of the Pokemon Sun and Moon game titled Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon recently. It will be in stores by the middle of November.  

In erstwhile times, the Pokemon Red, Blue and Yellow also came to the Virtual Console. According to Game Spot, Pokemon Gold and Silver will allow players to exchange stuff and engage in war with each other.

Pokemon Gold and Silver are the second set of games in the series and are top notch stuff. According to AV Club, they will follow in the footsteps of the previous games yet they will leave the earlier versions biting the dust.

Nintendo has got a good thing going and it is conscious of its marketing and advertising strategy to garner the interest of the consumer base. 

