Target Restocks Nintendo Switch on Sunday with Gift Card Bundle Deal

Posted: Jun 7 2017, 11:00am CDT

 

The Nintendo Switch is back in stock at Target according to leaked Target weekly ad.

The Target weekly ad for the week starting June 11 advertises the $299.99 Nintendo Switch console. Target will have limited quantities of the coveted Switch console in stock starting Sunday. Additionally Target offers a free gift card with the purchase of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch.

Download: The Tracker App Notifies You when a Hot Product is in Stock

Customers who purchase the $59.99 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game, a must have game for the Switch, in combination with a $6.99 Frito-Lay multi-pack, receive a $10 Target gift card. Target Redcard members as always save another 5% on the purchase.

Target restocks the Switch as part of a major video game sale that also features the new $249.99 Gold Sony PS4 1TB limited edition and many discounts on video games. The video game sale at Target is timed to take place with the E3 2017, kicking off on June 13.  

Nintendo's unusual release of the Nintendo Switch in March has turned out to be gold. Retailers can't keep the hybrid video game consoles on store shelves. The reason for current low supply is the upcoming E3 2017 video game conference and the release of Arms on June 16. Nintendo will want to have the Switch in stock for the video game show when the buzz hits a new high.

I4U News launched a Nintendo Switch Summer Giveaway today. Enter to win a free Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con bundles with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a Pro Controller.

GameStop had a limited number of Switch consoles in stock as part of 5 bundles last week and again offered bundles yesterday for a short time on gamestop.com.

Over the weekend these bundles with shipping date of June 16 have sold out. This week will likely not have a lot of new Switch stock. Next week should be a great time to also find the Nintendo Switch in stock for the regular $299.99 at retail locations and even online at amazon.com.

The only way to get a Nintendo Switch online now is at reseller market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $88 to $110 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

Get our online inventory tracking app The Tracker to not miss an online sale of the Nintendo Switch. The app automatically will send a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock on Amazon or other major retailers.

This Summer brings already two blockbuster Nintendo Switch games. Besides Arms in June, Splatoon 2 will be released on July 21. Amazon offers ARMS on sale for $50.99 for everyone and Prime members pay $47.99.

This story may contain affiliate links.

