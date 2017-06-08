Strawberry Moon is Coming, What Exactly Does that Mean?

The night of June 9, will have the strawberry moon of the year.

Don't Miss: Find a Nintendo NES Classic in stock

Strawberry moon, also known as the Honey Moon, is typically the full moon of the June. June’s full moon is also called mini moon because the moon will be at its “apogee” - the farthest distance from the Earth. So it will be the smallest moon of the year. The exact opposite of this moon is “supermoon” which is the point when moon is closest to Earth.

The full moon occurs every month, but reaches its apogee only once a year. During this period, the moon will appear 14% smaller and 30% less bright than a supermoon. Strawberry moon will be at its peak on Friday at 9:09 a.m. EDT and will be visible from across the globe. But in US, residents of Hawaii and Alaska will have the opportunity to see the moon at its fullest.

Contrary to its name, the strawberry moon will not appear red. It is just a traditional name given to the full moon after predominant characteristics of the month. Native Americans gave names to the full moon of each month to keep track the season. The name strawberry comes from the fact that June is a strawberry season and most of the strawberries are picked in this month.

“Ancient peoples were acutely aware of many things about the sky, certainly more than the average person is now. But I don't believe anyone took note of the changing apparent size of the moon.” Ernie Wright from NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio told Space.com.

"The difference between the largest and smallest full moon is only 4 arcminutes, near the limit of what the naked eye can detect.”

Though the moon won’t be red, it is still beautiful and special.