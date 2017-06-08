Atlus Announces Three Nintendo 3DS RPGs For North America

While the Switch is here, in case of the Nintendo 3DS, you may want to hang in there for a little while longer. Atlus, the studio behind Persona, is about to release three Japanese RPGs for the manual device in the United States and Canada.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

According to Engadget, one of these is the most recent newcomer to the Etrian Odyssey series, while the other two are remastered editions of Radiant Historia and Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey. The latter two were actually meant for the Nintendo DS.

3/3 And we also have Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux (Coming Early 2018) pic.twitter.com/jRy5gCMEtw— Atlus U.S.A., Inc. (@AtlusUSA) June 7, 2017

The game titled Etrian Odyssey: Beyond the Myth is an underground, map-based adventure series that records the journey of a conquistador of sorts who wants to reach the peak of a Yggdrasil tree. This game will come to North America sometime this fall season.

1/3 Get your 3DS ready because we're bringing 3 games over to the West! The first is Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth (Coming Fall 2017) pic.twitter.com/XjnNwfhIax— Atlus U.S.A., Inc. (@AtlusUSA) June 7, 2017

As for the Radiant Historia game, it allows you, the player, to engage in time travel and thus change history for good or bad. A lot of novel matter has been added to this game.

2/3 Next up we have Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology (Coming Early 2018) pic.twitter.com/5W3E490pDS— Atlus U.S.A., Inc. (@AtlusUSA) June 7, 2017

Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey is a remastered version that has original navigation as a part of its makeup. These expanded options have made the whole scenario even more interesting.

According to Game Spot, these games prove that the gaming world is not just about Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. The games are very exciting and exhilarating to play in the comfort of your living room. Also they feature a ton of cool stuff that wil raise the adrenaline of many a gamer.

The games will arrive on the platform in fall of 2017 and early 2018.

The Etrian Odyssey has characters from a quatrad of different races. You can transform such features as hair, skin and eye color at the drop of a hat. Radiant Historia has various versions of history in its repertoire. Finally Shin Megami Tensei has a host of demons in it.