 
 

Atlus Announces Three Nintendo 3DS RPGs For North America

Posted: Jun 8 2017, 3:44am CDT | by , Updated: Jun 8 2017, 4:27am CDT, in News | Technology News

 

Atlus Announces Three Japanese Nintendo 3DS RPGs for North America
  • Atlus is to Arrange for a Trio of Wonderful Japanese RPGs for the 3DS in North America
 

Apparently, atlus is to arrange for a trio of wonderful and awesome Japanese RPGs for the 3DS platform in all of North America.

While the Switch is here, in case of the Nintendo 3DS, you may want to hang in there for a little while longer. Atlus, the studio behind Persona, is about to release three Japanese RPGs for the manual device in the United States and Canada.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

According to Engadget, one of these is the most recent newcomer to the Etrian Odyssey series, while the other two are remastered editions of Radiant Historia and Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey. The latter two were actually meant for the Nintendo DS. 

The game titled Etrian Odyssey: Beyond the Myth is an underground, map-based adventure series that records the journey of a conquistador of sorts who wants to reach the peak of a Yggdrasil tree. This game will come to  North America sometime this fall season.

As for the Radiant Historia game, it allows you, the player, to engage in time travel and thus change history for good or bad. A lot of novel matter has been added to this game.  

Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey is a remastered version that has original navigation as a part of its makeup. These expanded options have made the whole scenario even more interesting.

According to Game Spot, these games prove that the gaming world is not just about Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. The games are very exciting and exhilarating to play in the comfort of your living room. Also they feature a ton of cool stuff that wil raise the adrenaline of many a gamer.

The games will arrive on the platform in fall of 2017 and early 2018.

The Etrian Odyssey has characters from a quatrad of different races. You can transform such features as hair, skin and eye color at the drop of a hat. Radiant Historia has various versions of history in its repertoire. Finally Shin Megami Tensei has a host of demons in it. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Playtonic Teases New Yooka-Laylee for Nintendo Switch

Playtonic Teases New Yooka-Laylee for Nintendo Switch

1 minute ago

Target Restocks Nintendo Switch on Sunday with Gift Card Bundle Deal

Target Restocks Nintendo Switch on Sunday with Gift Card Bundle Deal

17 hours ago, 11:00am CDT

Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver Returning to 3DS

Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver Returning to 3DS

20 hours ago, 7:54am CDT

Super Nintendo World First Images at Universal Studios Japan

Super Nintendo World First Images at Universal Studios Japan

20 hours ago, 7:44am CDT

Strawberry Moon is Coming, What Exactly Does that Mean?

Strawberry Moon is Coming, What Exactly Does that Mean?

1 hour ago

Milky Way Exists in an Enormous Hole, Study Reveals

Milky Way Exists in an Enormous Hole, Study Reveals

13 hours ago, 3:13pm CDT

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Coming to Nintendo 3DS on November 17

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Coming to Nintendo 3DS on November 17

21 hours ago, 7:25am CDT

Flying Squirrel Species Discovered by Scientists

Flying Squirrel Species Discovered by Scientists

21 hours ago, 6:55am CDT

MacBook Air Update is Barely an Update at All

MacBook Air Update is Barely an Update at All

22 hours ago, 6:06am CDT

Apple Rolls out Screen Repair Machines to 3rd Party Locations

Apple Rolls out Screen Repair Machines to 3rd Party Locations

22 hours ago, 5:46am CDT

E3 2017: See the Huge God Of War Poster in LA

E3 2017: See the Huge God Of War Poster in LA

1 day ago, 4:27am CDT

Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Coming to US on July 21

Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Coming to US on July 21

1 day ago, 4:00am CDT

E3 2017: Nintendo Switch Gets Pokken Tournament DX

E3 2017: Nintendo Switch Gets Pokken Tournament DX

1 day ago, 3:52am CDT

NASA’ New Mars Rover Unveiled at Kennedy Space Center

NASA’s New Mars Rover Unveiled at Kennedy Space Center

1 day ago, 3:35am CDT

Virtual Reality Coming to Macs (FINALLY)

Virtual Reality Coming to Macs (FINALLY)

1 day ago, 12:24pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon




Technology News

Playtonic Teases New Yooka-Laylee for Nintendo Switch

Playtonic Teases New Yooka-Laylee for Nintendo Switch

1 minute ago

Target Restocks Nintendo Switch on Sunday with Gift Card Bundle Deal

Target Restocks Nintendo Switch on Sunday with Gift Card Bundle Deal

17 hours ago, 11:00am CDT

Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver Returning to 3DS

Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver Returning to 3DS

20 hours ago, 7:54am CDT

Super Nintendo World First Images at Universal Studios Japan

Super Nintendo World First Images at Universal Studios Japan

20 hours ago, 7:44am CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Playtonic Teases New Yooka-Laylee for Nintendo Switch

Playtonic Teases New Yooka-Laylee for Nintendo Switch

1 minute ago

Strawberry Moon is Coming, What Exactly Does that Mean?

Strawberry Moon is Coming, What Exactly Does that Mean?

1 hour ago

Milky Way Exists in an Enormous Hole, Study Reveals

Milky Way Exists in an Enormous Hole, Study Reveals

13 hours ago, 3:13pm CDT

Target Restocks Nintendo Switch on Sunday with Gift Card Bundle Deal

Target Restocks Nintendo Switch on Sunday with Gift Card Bundle Deal

17 hours ago, 11:00am CDT

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook