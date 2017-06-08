 
 

Playtonic Teases New Yooka-Laylee For Nintendo Switch

Posted: Jun 8 2017, 4:25am CDT

 

Playtonic announces new Yooka-Laylee Green and Purple Patch for Nintendo Switch

Playtonic has made an announcement regarding its recently released title Yooka-Laylee getting a patch. Termed the Green and Purple patch, a large number of solutions and renewals will be featured in this patch.

According to Gamer ANX, camera mode with a bit of assistance and a voice volume alternative exist on the platform. There are even performance improvements.

Among some of the other things included in this patch are: new menu music, added signposts for guidance, design fine tuning, speed changes, option to skip scenes, a restart choice and a host of other improvements and tweaks. 

The Nintendo Switch version of the game was also laid out in the open by Playtonic. Things seem to have progressed with finesse. The fact is that several glitches in the system held back this game with great potential. Now though such is not the case.

According to Comic Book, Yooka-Laylee maker Playtonic has the patch ready and nothing is going to hold it back. Among other things, the laser moves on the game have been changed.

Visual effects have been renovated too. Control options have also undergone streamlining. According to Nintendo Wire, Playtonic Games is skipping E3 2017 though.

This was something that was bound to happen. The flying panel on the game has undergone revision. Beside this the design transformations, added icons and souped-up quality control ensure that this is a game that will be recognized when it reaches the stores. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

