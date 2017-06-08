 
 

Nintendo Switch To Get LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition

Posted: Jun 8 2017, 5:33am CDT

 

The LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition will be Arriving on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch will soon be featuring the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition. The Deluxe Edition will include in its repertoire: a pre-order system for early access to the Classic Guardians of the Galaxy character pack.

Among the list of characters is Yondu as well as others which include: Stakar Ogord, Martinex, Charlie-27 and Aleta Ogord. Furthermore, there is a Season Pass somewhere in the mix.

According to My Nintendo News, there is also a special Giant-Man figurine among the set. Giant-Man will furthermore be a part of the game. He will have the powers of increasing his size and shrinking to reasonable proportions in order to get the job done. The box art is pretty cool too.  

Since fairly recently, LEGO games have been getting deluxe editions. Also pre-order bonus packs are the norm among them. LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2 appears to have followed this trend too.

According to Nintendo Wire, the 1969 group of characters on the Guardians of the Galaxy team, included such gems as Star Hawk and Major Victory. November 14th is the launch date of this game. It will be something the gamers will look forward to with enthusiasm and glee. 

Comments

