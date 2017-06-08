 
 

Apple WatchOS 4 Brings Fitness Features And More

Lots of new features and tech are coming in watch OS 4

One of the things that was easy to overlook during WWDC earlier this week was the unveil of watchOS 4 that will bring new features and capabilities to the Apple Watch. The new software has a proactive Siri watch face that gives you whatever information you need the most during the day. It will also provide you with personalized activity coaching and a new way to access your music.

The upgrade also features an enhanced workout app and marks the debut of GymKit, which is a platform that offers connected workouts with certain compatible cardio equipment. I would presume that will work along the lines of the connectivity that Polar offers with some equipment.

"Apple Watch is the ultimate device for a healthy life and is now more intelligent than ever with watchOS 4," said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. "We’ve created a truly individualized experience with the smartest Activity and Workout apps, the Siri watch face that shows you the information you need when you need it and we’re seamlessly bringing users their favorite music right on the wrist."

The new OS also rolls Siri intelligence into the Apple Watch and offers a new Siri watch face. Each time the user raises their wrist, the information display updates based on time of day, daily routines, data from apps like Activity, Alarms, Breathe, Calendar, Maps, Reminders, and Wallet.

The Activity app in watchOS 4 gives intelligent coaching and encouragement to help users close activity rings on the watch face to help get fit and stay fit. Notifications are given each morning to let the user know if they are close to earning an achievement. At the end of the day a notification will tell users how long to walk to close the open rings.

Workout app brings auto-sets for workouts like swimming and new motion and heart rate algorithms for interval training workouts. The GymKit integration will let users pair Apple Watch with treadmills, ellipticals, indoor bikes, and stair steppers from makers like Life Fitness and Technogym with a tap. Data will sync after pairing like calories burned, distance, speed, floors climbed, incline, and pace.

Watch faces and bands are customizable. The OS also supports person to person payments via Apple Pay. watchOS 4 will be a free upgrade for users paired with iPhone 5S and later devices on iOS 11. The Apple Watch comes in Series 1 starting at $269 and Series 2 starting at $369. The Ceramic Apple Watch Edition starts at $1,249.

