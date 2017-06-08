macOS High Sierra Improves Storage, Video, and Graphics

Among all the products and other announcements at WWDC came detials about the next version of macOS called High Sierra. The new OS brings an advanced desktop operating system that delivers new storage, video, and graphics tech that Apple says will support its future innovations. The new OS has a new file system and supports High-Efficiency Video Coding (HVEC) and brings support for Metal.

Metal 2 is Apple's new advanced graphics tech that will power all sorts of advances from machine learning to VR creation. High Sierra also refines many apps on the Mac like Photos, Safari, and Mail.

"macOS High Sierra delivers important forward-looking technologies and new opportunities for developers wanting to tap into the power of machine learning and create immersive VR content on the Mac," said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. "The core technology innovations in macOS High Sierra, combined with our advances in hardware, will continue to push the Mac forward in exciting new ways."

The Apple File System (APFS) offers enhanced security, performance, and better data reliability. Apple says the tech makes operations like copying files and directories instant and uses native encryption. The new file system also is complete read and write compatible with HFS formatted drives and data.

Now supported is H.265 video encoding able to make 4K video files that are up to 40% smaller than current H.264 standards. With the combination of Metal 2 and High Sierra, support for VR content creation is baked in for the first time. Apple notes that Valve is optimizing SteamVR platform for macOS and enabling connection for the HTC Vive headset.

Apple is also adding support for professional 360-degree workflows to Final Cut Pro X with the ability to import, edit, and export 360 videos. Photos gains a new always-on sidebar for albums and organization tools. Edit view is redesigned and for the first time Photos will support 3rd party extensions. Lots of other updates and refinements are coming in High Sierra, full details can be seen at Apple.