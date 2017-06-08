 
 

Bright Areas On Moon Are Actually Ice, NASA Says

Posted: Jun 8 2017, 7:22am CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Bright Areas on Moon are Actually Ice, NASA Says
Credit: NASA
 

NASA's LRO solves the mystery of bright spots on moon's surface

NASA has found new evidence of possible ice in craters near the moon’s south pole.

Download: The Tracker App Notifies You when a Hot Product is in Stock

Using data from Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter or LRO, researchers have combined the temperature of the moon with the light reflected off its surface and discovered a surprising connection between the two.

“We found coldest places near the moon’s south pole are also the brightest places – brighter than we would expect from soil alone – and that might indicate the presence of surface frost.” Lead study author Elizabeth Fisher said. She carried out the data analysis while doing research at the University of Hawai‘i at Manoa.

Some craters on Moon look shiny and tend to reflect light when laser pulses sent from the spacecraft touch them. Temperature readings suggest that these are also the coldest areas on the moon. They are cold enough to contain ice on their surface. These ice deposits appear to be patchy and thin and it is a possibility that they are mixed in with surface soil, dust and rocks. Areas that are both very cold and bright inevitably reflect the presence of water on moon’s surface in the form of stable condition, frost.

The idea that moon harbors water ice has been presented more than half a century ago. But confirming this hypothesis turned out to be more complicated and challenging than supposed. Researchers suggested that lunar cold traps can store water ice. Cold traps are permanently dark areas on the moon that do not receive direct sunlight. Therefore, their temperature remains below minus 260 degrees Fahrenheit and water ice can persist for millions or billions of years under these conditions. 

In the late 1990s, NASA’s Lunar Prospector orbiter also identified hydrogen-rich areas at both lunar poles, which scientists theorized to be in the form of water ice. However, LRO's powerful payload was considered ideal for addressing the issue of lunar ice. Launched in 2009, LRO has been taking measurements from lunar surface with the help of different instruments. Its findings back up observations made by Lunar Prospector orbiter.

The new results are also consistent with another team’s analysis of LRO data, reported in 2015. 

“These findings demonstrate once again the value of studying the moon from orbit long-term,” said John Keller, NASA’s LRO project scientist. “All of this work begins with comprehensive data sets made up of years’ worth of continuous measurements.”

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Strawberry Moon is Coming, What Exactly Does that Mean?

Strawberry Moon is Coming, What Exactly Does that Mean?

4 hours ago

Milky Way Exists in an Enormous Hole, Study Reveals

Milky Way Exists in an Enormous Hole, Study Reveals

16 hours ago, 3:13pm CDT

Flying Squirrel Species Discovered by Scientists

Flying Squirrel Species Discovered by Scientists

1 day ago, 6:55am CDT

NASA’ New Mars Rover Unveiled at Kennedy Space Center

NASA’s New Mars Rover Unveiled at Kennedy Space Center

1 day ago, 3:35am CDT

macOS High Sierra Improves Storage, Video, and Graphics

macOS High Sierra Improves Storage, Video, and Graphics

50 minutes ago

Apple watchOS 4 Brings Fitness Features and More

Apple watchOS 4 Brings Fitness Features and More

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch to Get LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition

Nintendo Switch to Get LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition

1 hour ago

Playtonic Teases New Yooka-Laylee for Nintendo Switch

Playtonic Teases New Yooka-Laylee for Nintendo Switch

2 hours ago

Atlus Announces Three Japanese Nintendo 3DS RPGs for North America

Atlus Announces Three Nintendo 3DS RPGs for North America

3 hours ago

Target Restocks Nintendo Switch on Sunday with Gift Card Bundle Deal

Target Restocks Nintendo Switch on Sunday with Gift Card Bundle Deal

20 hours ago, 11:00am CDT

Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver Returning to 3DS

Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver Returning to 3DS

23 hours ago, 7:54am CDT

Super Nintendo World First Images at Universal Studios Japan

Super Nintendo World First Images at Universal Studios Japan

23 hours ago, 7:44am CDT

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Coming to Nintendo 3DS on November 17

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Coming to Nintendo 3DS on November 17

23 hours ago, 7:25am CDT

MacBook Air Update is Barely an Update at All

MacBook Air Update is Barely an Update at All

1 day ago, 6:06am CDT

Apple Rolls out Screen Repair Machines to 3rd Party Locations

Apple Rolls out Screen Repair Machines to 3rd Party Locations

1 day ago, 5:46am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon




Latest Science News

Strawberry Moon is Coming, What Exactly Does that Mean?

Strawberry Moon is Coming, What Exactly Does that Mean?

4 hours ago

Milky Way Exists in an Enormous Hole, Study Reveals

Milky Way Exists in an Enormous Hole, Study Reveals

16 hours ago, 3:13pm CDT

Flying Squirrel Species Discovered by Scientists

Flying Squirrel Species Discovered by Scientists

1 day ago, 6:55am CDT

NASA’ New Mars Rover Unveiled at Kennedy Space Center

NASA’s New Mars Rover Unveiled at Kennedy Space Center

1 day ago, 3:35am CDT

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

macOS High Sierra Improves Storage, Video, and Graphics

macOS High Sierra Improves Storage, Video, and Graphics

50 minutes ago

Apple watchOS 4 Brings Fitness Features and More

Apple watchOS 4 Brings Fitness Features and More

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch to Get LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition

Nintendo Switch to Get LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition

1 hour ago

Playtonic Teases New Yooka-Laylee for Nintendo Switch

Playtonic Teases New Yooka-Laylee for Nintendo Switch

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook