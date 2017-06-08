 
 

E3 2017: Microsoft’s Xbox E3 Teasers Reveal Project Scorpio Release Date

Posted: Jun 8 2017, 7:37am CDT

 

E3 2017: Microsoft's Xbox E3 Teasers Reveal Project Scorpio Release Date
Xbox E3 2017 teaser with 6>4
It looks like Microsoft Xbox E3 2017 teasers have Project Scorpio inscriptions and messages somewhere in the subtext.

Microsoft has begun its E3 teaser trailers which are meant to highlight its Project Scorpio. The trailers which are 60 seconds each look to be benign, yet there is more to them than meets the eye.

According to The Verge, there are hidden messages in each one. One trailer contains a 6>4 symbolic reference next to a Ferris wheel. This refers to the 6 teraflops of power in the Xbox Project Scorpio console. Sony’s PS4 Pro on the contrary contains only 4 teraflops of power. 

Another message refers to 101317 in cryptic form which implies the date of October 13th. This is a Friday which is the preferred console release day among gaming companies.

Then there was another teaser which was released recently by Microsoft. This one though doesn’t seem to contain a hidden message. Yet one never knows. E3 2017 is almost here. The news regarding the Xbox Scorpio will take up maximum space at the venue. The media hype will reach a feverish pitch.

The teaser trailers feature numbers and letters that seem like something out of a Matrix movie trailer. The answers to the consumers’ questions will come when the E 2017 comes along though.

The console is going to be very potent in its operations. That’s for sure. Six teraflops is not small potatoes. It outstrips Sony’s power by several degrees. Getting all the components of the Xbox together within a seamless unit is a complex process. It is one best handled by the experts.

According to Polygon, the Scorpio enhancement will ensure that everything goes as per plan. Each and every part functions in conjunction with the rest in a smooth and smart manner.

The games that Scorpio will lend you access to will run at higher resolutions and have much more cooler effects, lighting and textures. Among some of the games could be included: Gears of War 4 and Forza Horizon 3.

Many other features will be improved, tweaked and streamlined thanks to Project Scorpio. The whole equipment for this gaming device looks cool and classic in its slab-like design. As for the costs, $400 may be the suitable price tag fixed by Microsoft.

