 
 

Death Stranding Won't Appear At E3 2017

Posted: Jun 8 2017, 7:46am CDT | by , in News | E3

 

Hideo Kojima’s studio Kojima Productions' first game, Death Stranding, will skip the E3 2017 and the makers of the game have already issued an apology to the gamers who are crazy about this game. Some development sequences remain in the pipeline for Death Stranding.

A tweet by Hideo Kojima on Twitter confirmed this to be a fact. However, there are some good news too. As they say, every cloud has a silver lining.

There is a novel poster for Death Stranding. The spider’s cobweb that is shown in the poster only enhances the mystery. The speculators are going into hysterics at the sight of this poster.

The trailer of the game shows Guillermo del Toro, wearing a pin on his blazer lapel that shows the 48 states of the US superimposed by a spider web design. BRIDGES and United Cities of America figure among the linguistic descriptions of this image.

According to VG 24/7, the center of the spider web in the poster is a polygon instead of the typical circle. What we do know regarding this game is that it is a Metal Gear Solid variant. Ropes and not sticks figure in this game though. It will probably come into the market in 2018.

According to Games Radar, some of the signs and symbols associated with this game are rather cryptic and enigmatic in their nature. This is a ploy whose only function is to increase the allure of the game before it reaches the consumer base.

