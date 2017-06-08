Watch E3 2017 Trailer of V! No Heroes Allowed R!

Sony which is based in Japan has come up with an E3 2017 trailer video clip for its PS game titled (strangely) “V! No Heroes R!”…The game was manufactured by SIE Japan Studio and Acquire in a joint project.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con in Stock Online

According to Gematsu, it is basically a realistic strategy game that introduces the players to the role of being a God of Destruction that seeks world domination no matter what the price.

Monster birth will be a part of this game and the hero will have obstacles placed in his path as he comes nearer to the castle which is the main bastion. Novel action sequences will be available to the players too. A game for western audiences remains in the pipeline.