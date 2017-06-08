 
 

10 Best Toys For Summer 2017

10 Best Toys for Summer 2017
Here are 10 of the coolest toys for kids — and a couple for adults — for the summer!

It’s summer. That means the kids are out of school, and they’re going to be bored. While you may think they’ll just sit on their phones all summer, you may be surprised when they get bored of that. You’re going to need some fun things to do outdoors. Here are 10 of the coolest toys for kids — and a couple for adults — for the summer!

Incred-a-Ball

This is one of the coolest things you’ve probably ever seen. It’s an inflatable ball with a bunch of odd sides on them. You can roll it around and throw it without injury. It’s a wonderful toy that can be used by both kids and grown-ups!

MerFin

Swimming is a great summer activity. What can make your trips to the pool and ocean more fun? A mermaid’s fin! The Merfin looks like a mermaid’s fin. Girls will probably be the ones to gravitate towards this pool item. It’s a fun way to spruce up your swimming trips!

Bunch o’ Balloons Filler and Soaker

Have you ever wanted to throw a barrage of water balloons at your friends? This is the toy that can help you fulfill your dream! The toy allows you to fill up to 100 balloons in one minute! That’s ridiculously cool for both kids and adults!

QB54 Game Set

Combining football and tailgating is like combining peanut butter and jelly —it’s just meant to be. With this combo, you get a field goal post that you can interact with. The game keeps track of touchdowns, and you can even throw the ball through the goal posts. And when you’re done, you can take the chair that’s attached to the bottom and relax in it! It’s a fantastic invention and toy that is the ultimate tailgating tool!

Inflatable Easel With Paints

Do you want your kids to be outside and explore their artsy side? This toy is the perfect gift for you if this is what you want to do! The inflatable easel can be taken anywhere, and the paints come with the easel. That means you don’t have to spend extra money on paint! It’s a wonderful toy for any aspiring artists!

Round and Round Swing

Here’s a simple toy that only costs $13. It’s basically a tire swing, except you won't fall through the bottom. You can place it practically anywhere, and your child will have hours and hours of fun with it! 

Speedminton

You’ve probably played badminton at one point or another in your life. Well, there’s now an alternative that takes the basics of badminton and speeds up the game. Speedminton gets rid of the pesky nets and lets you play with just two rackets and a birdie!

Gazillion Giant Bubble Power Wand

Everybody likes bubbles. Blowing bubbles is just one of the most fun things to do in both adulthood and childhood. So, why not blow gigantic bubbles and amp up the fun? With this wand, you can create massive bubbles that are bigger than your head! What a time to be a kid!

Intex Floating Hoops Basketball Game

The swimming pool is where you’re probably going to be spending a lot of your time this summer. Why not make those trips a little better by adding sports? The Intex Floating Hoop is an inflatable basketball net that floats on the water. It’s ideal for small children and will keep them entertained for hours in the pool.

Nylon Canvas HugglePod HangOut With LED Lights

By far, this is one of the coolest things for kids. It’s a mini tent you can hang from almost anywhere. It hangs above the ground, and the kids can get inside and have all sorts of fun! The LED lights mean it can be used outdoors, and you can keep track of your children at all times. It’s a fantastic outdoor gift for the kids!

 

