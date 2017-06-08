 
 

Coolest Nintendo Games Of E3 2017

Posted: Jun 8 2017, 10:57am CDT

 

The countdown to the coolest Nintendo games of E3 2017 has begun.

E3 2017 will be jam-packed with games of every hue. Especially Nintendo Switch and 3DS games will be available galore at the event. From June 13th to 15th, Microsoft, Nintendo, Sony, Bethesda, Electronic Arts and Ubisoft will show their wares at the venue.

There will be among other visually manipulable masterpieces such gems as:

  • Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack,
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim,
  • FIFA 18, Fire Emblem Warriors,
  • Hey Pikmin,
  • Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle,
  • NBA 2K18,
  • Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon,
  • Pokken Tournament DX,
  • Project: Octopath Traveler,
  • Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition,
  • a novel Shin Megami Tensei,
  • Sonic Forces,
  • Sonic Mania,
  • Splatoon 2,
  • Steep,
  • Super Mario Odyssey and last but not least
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Nintendo will not be making a whole lot of noise at the E3 2017. It will just present what it has and not try to create too much hype since that would be a case of showing off.

Super Mario Odyssey features Mario making a beeline for New Donk City. There are magic hats involved in the whole scenario. Splatoon 2 has shooter squids and lots of colorful splat-worthy fun and frolicsome gameplay in it.

Arms meanwhile has the hard luck of being unveiled at the rear end of the E3 event. The Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is going to be filled with action role play. There are also going to be a bunch of Indie games in the mix this time around.

A revival of some of the games will be occurring. Miitopia is another Nintendo-based game that will figure among the rest. One can only expect the unexpected from the the E3 2017. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is another good game that is slated to be displayed at the venue soon.

The E3 2017 will be the perfect chance for Nintendo to show the world what it has got in terms of chutzpah. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will also feature among the slots.

There are a few hindraces along the way yet they will be covered by Nintendo in the nick of time. What lies in our knowledge so far is enough to be a cause for excitement.

Among the wish list of the consumer base lie the following articles: Animal Crossing for smartphones, a virtual console, more practical actions regarding online facilities and last but not least Pokemon stars. Let us see how things unfold in the future which is going to arrive sooner than we think it ought to.

Comments

