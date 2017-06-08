E3 2017 Rumors

It’s so close that you can almost just see all the digital screening and the excited face of the gamers. All stops have been pulled. Game developers and gaming companies have dropped enough hints to make the gamers want to fly to L.A. It’s just a matter of days when the gaming community will gather at the biggest event in gaming in L.A. Convention Center for the E3 2017.

As all the major news, invitations and promotions have been made, the developers and designers have to maintain a certain level of mystery to make their press conferences interesting. That’s why they do not make any full and final revelations about what they might launch, unveil or announce at their press conferences at E3. Hence, fans speculate about the press conferences. Thus, rumors are created and here are some of the most frequent rumors that are making their way across gamers around the world.

Assassin’s Creed Comeback

Ubisoft has been teasing various games to be released at the E3 2017. However, nothing compares to the excitement around the rumors of Assassin’s Creed new game. Gamers have been waiting for this one after Assassin’s Creed camp took a year long hiatus. During that they have developed a new edition aptly titled Assassin’s Creed: Origins. There have been enough leaks and info on the internet to indicate that the main character’s name is Ba Yek. It will take place in Ancient Egypt and sea travel is going to be an option. It is very much a possibility that Assassin’s Creed: Origins is going to make a big appearance on E3 2017. Also, there are reports of a lot of merchandise for the game making it’s way to the E3 2017 as well.

Smash Bros. Hit Nintendo

Nintendo has come on top when it comes to selling consoles. The other market where it is number one is the games for Switch. Switch has already confirmed a long list of games that it will offer to gamers. There might be one other that can be making the cut. The Smash Bros. is rumored to be released for Nintendo Switch on E3 2017. There have been rumors that the third party developers have been involved in the game’s development so it is a possibility that the game will make its way to be launched by Nintendo over E3 2017

Hardware Battle

When it comes to games, it’s all fair and great. However, when the big shots start taking keen interest in what the product demand is, there might be something big coming your way. That’s why the rumors around the new equipment by major companies including Sony’s PlayStation, Microsoft Xbox and Nintendo’s SNES Classic. Playstation has not confirmed anything but there are rumors that a gold colored PlayStation console is about to hit the market.

That means that there is a probability that it will be revealed at the E3 2017. Xbox is moving ahead with the Xbox Scorpio. With a new program and game as well while the rumors of HALO 6 coming on Xbox have very thin chances. Meanwhile, there is a rumor going around that Nintendo might be thinking about putting SNES Classic on the market again. So who will win this ultimate hardware battle?

Bethesda’s Little Secret

In an interesting invitation sent to all the gamers and fans on the companies official Twitter feed. It featured a nice card with a lot of hardwork. There were section on that card that said under construction and gamers could only wonder what games was Bethesda will be launching this E3 2017. Among the favorite contenders for these games are Elder Scrolls, Starfield which is like sci-fi Fallout. They reported three major projects on E3 2016. This year, one of those projects may make it’s way to the E3 2017. The favorite is a game titled Wolfenstein: The New Colossus. Another project that they might be revealing is the new IP they have acquired by the name of Starfleet.

Arrival of the Japanese

Japan is one of the best and largest game developing hubs of the world. However, there has not been much heard about Japanese games. PlayStation is taking that step. In a recent briefing, there reps revealed that they will be bringing a number of original Japanese games to PlayStation. That means that a whole new array of Japanese games will be introduced on E3 2017 to worldwide audience.

So what do you think about all these rumors about E3? Are they legit? Will these things happen on E3? We will have to stick around till June 11-15 when the E3 2017 is scheduled to take place.