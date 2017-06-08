AI Robot Barely Passes Chinese University Math Exam

An artificial intelligence system has taken Chinese university’s entrance exam this year. The system has finished the math’s test faster than other students but scored below average. While many scientists talk about the point when robot intelligence will match or even overtake humans, these results simply do not reflect anything like this.

The artificial intelligence machine, called AI-MATHS, is a tall black box with 11 servers. The robot was among 10 million students that took nationwide college entrance exams in China this week. Students had 2 hours to complete the exam and the questions range from Algebra to geometry. The system was placed in the center of the exam room in Chengdu, Sichuan province.

It took AI system 22 minutes to finish the exam but it received a score of 105 points out of 150 – below the national average. Students who had taken exam last year scored an average of 109.

With that score, the robot cannot be enrolled into a top-tier university in China. However, good exam grades are not the ultimate goal of this robot. Researchers are hoping to create a robot that can replicate the learning process in human and how they apply the knowledge to deal with numbers. The system can learn the same way as humans does.

“This is not a make or break test for a robot. The aim is to train artificial intelligence to learn the way humans reason and deal with numbers. I hope next year the machine can improve its performance on logical reasoning and computer algorithms and score over 130.” Lin Hui, the CEO of Chengdu-based company, Zhunxingyunxue Technology said. The company has developed the robot in 2014.

The biggest problem the AI system faced was the language. Though it answered 70 percent of the questions right, it struggled with language. For example it could not understand what “the number of teachers was twice more than male students” meant.

“The robot had a hard time understanding the words 'students' and 'teachers' on the test and failed to understand the question, so it scored zero for that question.” Lin said.

The robot had to sift through so many words, numbers, and equations before spitting out answers to questions in an entrance exam which is considered as the toughest of its kind. However, the exam provides a good benchmark to evaluate the performance of artificial intelligence. Researchers believe that robots can certainly perform better than that.

Professor Sun Maosong says. “When a robot can achieve 130 or beyond, it may be regarded as truly intelligent, but I’m afraid it will take many, many years of effort to reach that level. ”