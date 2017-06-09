E3 2017: First Look at Eight Games by EA

For those gamers who love to manipulate there joysticks, the event known as Live @ EA PLAY is almost here. It will last from June 10th to 12th. Entertainment will simply take off into the stratosphere thanks to what will transpire at this event.

According to an official blog by EA, matches of various video games will occur at the venue in Hollywood. The top games that will get displayed include in their repertoire:

Two games have been unannounced.

The Star Wars game will feature both single player and multiplayer capabilities. Three potent studios have combined their powers to bring you this game. The EA Sports game combines fantasy and reality in a complex amalgam.

Madden NFL has the sweating players, cheering audience and stadium full of energy. NBA meanwhile deals with a single player’s epic journey to prove his heroic vision.

Need for Speed is full of dynamic energy as the cars compete with each other at breakneck speeds. There is suspense and drama thrown into the mix. Finally Battlefield has the Russian Army fighting the enemy during the time of WWI.

A FanFest will also take place and in fact it lies at the core of the EA PLAY. Over 150 hands-on gaming stations will be operative during the course of this FanFest.

There will be a live performance by Nas. NFL star Barry Sanders will sign autographs and also have joint selfies taken with his fans. The two unannounced games did not have their titles revealed leading to a state of suspense and intrigue.

Besides EA, the E3 2017 event is about to start soon. The E3 has been virtually transformed over the last couple of years from a simple affair into a very complex and variegated show.

The Electronic Arts will be hovering down over Los Angeles for the event. Everything will be brand new and hunky dory. Once the show begins, many a gamer will have his or her eyes glued to the television screen.

Battlefield will feature Snoop Dogg and Jamie Foxx. The gamers will be especially be interested to know what the two unannounced games are going to be. Well, we can only hope for the best and knock on wood.