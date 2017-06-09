 
 

E3 2017: First Look At Eight Games By EA

E3 2017: First Look at Eight Games by EA
  Eight Video Games that will Make your Day
 

There are eight video games that will make your day at the EA PLAY. They include some pretty exciting and adrenalizing numbers and two of them are unannounced.

For those gamers who love to manipulate there joysticks, the event known as Live @ EA PLAY is almost here. It will last from June 10th to 12th. Entertainment will simply take off into the stratosphere thanks to what will transpire at this event.

According to an official blog by EA, matches of various video games will occur at the venue in Hollywood. The top games that will get displayed include in their repertoire:

Two games have been unannounced. 

The Star Wars game will feature both single player and multiplayer capabilities. Three potent studios have combined their powers to bring you this game. The EA Sports game combines fantasy and reality in a complex amalgam.

Madden NFL has the sweating players, cheering audience and stadium full of energy. NBA meanwhile deals with a single player’s epic journey to prove his heroic vision.

Need for Speed is full of dynamic energy as the cars compete with each other at breakneck speeds. There is suspense and drama thrown into the mix. Finally Battlefield has the Russian Army fighting the enemy during the time of WWI. 

A FanFest will also take place and in fact it lies at the core of the EA PLAY. Over 150 hands-on gaming stations will be operative during the course of this FanFest.

There will be a live performance by Nas. NFL star Barry Sanders will sign autographs and also have joint selfies taken with his fans. The two unannounced games did not have their titles revealed leading to a state of suspense and intrigue.

Besides EA, the E3 2017 event is about to start soon. The E3 has been virtually transformed over the last couple of years from a simple affair into a very complex and variegated show. 

The Electronic Arts will be hovering down over Los Angeles for the event. Everything will be brand new and hunky dory. Once the show begins, many a gamer will have his or her eyes glued to the television screen.

Battlefield will feature Snoop Dogg and Jamie Foxx. The gamers will be especially be interested to know what the two unannounced games are going to be. Well, we can only hope for the best and knock on wood.

E3 2017 Rumors

14 hours ago, 1:16pm CDT

Coolest Nintendo Games of E3 2017

16 hours ago, 10:57am CDT

Watch E3 2017 Trailer of V! No Heroes Allowed R!

19 hours ago, 7:50am CDT

Death Stranding won&#039;t Appear at E3 2017

19 hours ago, 7:46am CDT

NASA Sets a Fire in Space for Safety

8 hours ago, 6:53pm CDT

AI Robot Barely Passes Chinese University Math Exam

12 hours ago, 2:41pm CDT

10 Best Toys for Summer 2017

17 hours ago, 9:56am CDT

Microsoft’s Xbox E3 2017 Teasers Reveal Project Scorpio Release Date

19 hours ago, 7:37am CDT

Bright Areas on Moon are Actually Ice, NASA Says

20 hours ago, 7:22am CDT

macOS High Sierra Improves Storage, Video, and Graphics

20 hours ago, 6:32am CDT

Apple watchOS 4 Brings Fitness Features and More

21 hours ago, 5:49am CDT

Nintendo Switch to Get LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition

21 hours ago, 5:33am CDT

Playtonic Teases New Yooka-Laylee for Nintendo Switch

23 hours ago, 4:25am CDT

Atlus Announces Three Japanese Nintendo 3DS RPGs for North America

23 hours ago, 3:44am CDT

Strawberry Moon is Coming, What Exactly Does that Mean?

1 day ago, 3:06am CDT

