Apple HomeKit Now Supports Hobbyist Builds

Apple has a long history of being one of the least supportive companies when it comes to allowing fans and developers to roll their own Apple compatible products. Apple has spent generations squashing anyone who tries to make Mac compatible computers. That fact makes it quite surprising that during the WWDC event Apple noted that it had made it easier for developers to start building new products.

Before Apple decided to make things easier for developers to build for HomeKit, before any development work on compatible products would begin said dev had to join the Apple licensing program to get started. With that complicated step gone, Apple is allowing any registered developer to start building HomeKit devices reports The Verge.

The development of HomeKit compatible devices also support using Raspberry Pi or Arduino now. If you are wondering about a catch, there is one of sorts. Any HomeKit device built under the new rules does have to get an official certification before it can be sold. Apple only wants these devices to be for development or personal use.

What these new rules really mean is that the fans out there who like to tinker with their own gadgets for home automation can integrate them with iOS. The loosened reins also will hopefully mean more HomeKit compatible products coming to market since the development is easier now. Another notable change to HomeKit gear is that every HomeKit device no longer has to have a specific security chip inside.

Devices can now be entirely authenticated using software. This also means existing smart home devices that did not support HomeKit before due to that requirement will be able to add HomeKit support when iOS 11 launches.