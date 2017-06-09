E3 2017: First Look at Sonic Mania Chemical Plant Zone Gameplay

Sit down and relax for Sega wants you to see the new Chemical Plant Zone in the film Sonic Mania. It is not like Sonic 2. There are novel routes and new dangers awaiting the unarmed traveler in ambush. The ending is especially very surprising in Sonic Mania to say the least.

According Game Press, developed by Sega with a little help from other sources, Sonic Mania presents the world’s speediest blue hedgehog. The E3 2017 will have its prestige enhanced thanks to Sonic Mania.

In the gameplay reveal Blue Blur fights with Blue Goo. Sonic Mania is a smart move by Sega for the E3 2017. That is for sure.

According to IGN, the game and film have been combined in a ratio that ensures the popularity of the genre of exciting adventure. It is a fun-filled source of pleasure and kicks. There are fast moves, pinball jerks and a ring collection scheme somewhere in the subtext.

You have choice as far as Sonic, Tails or Knuckles are concerned at the E3 2017. As for the price, it is just right at $20 which for a game like Sonic Mania seems just fine and dandy.

Basically Sonic Mania is a remix of the classic game. The trailer gives us a preview of what is to come. According to VG 24/7, Act 2 of the Chemical Plant Zone will be shown in the real thing when it comes in August of this year.

Till then the gamers will have to stay put and just hope for the best. Sega has definitely kept up its reputation for churning out cool and classic stuff for its consumer base. It won’t disappoint them this time around either.

You can now pre-order a digital version of Sonic Mania for Sony PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox One and PC. The standard edition of Sonic Mania for Nintendo Switch will be available for digital download at launch, August 15. The Collector's Edition of Sonic Mania can be pre-ordered for a limited period of time.

E3 2017 visitors can try a hands-on what's new in Sonic and Sonic Mania Forces from June 13 to 15 at the E3 booth of SEGA / Atlus, located at # 4312 West Hall, or from Sega of Europe at booth # 4300 in the West Hall.