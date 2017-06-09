 
 

Apple To Roll Out Support For IMessage Customer Service Chat For Businesses

Apple to Roll Out Support for iMessage Customer Service Chat for Businesses
 

Business Chat will be integrated with Apple native apps

Apple is working on the roll out that will bring a new type of use to the iMessage platform. That new type of use is for businesses that want to allow their customers to use iMessage to talk with them and is being called Business Chat. The new feature will work on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch according to TechCrunch.

Details on the new service are said to surface today via a WWDC session. Allowing consumers to chat with businesses is something that is currently being done via Facebook and Twitter. The big difference would seemingly be that those current types of communication are public and the iMessage chat would be private, or at least more private.

Apple's Business Chat will be deeply integrated into iOS and will work with Apple's native apps. According to TechCrunch the idea with business chat is that a consumer will be able to look up business information and along with having a phone number would also be able to initiate a chat session via imessage.

Business Chat would be supported in Safari, Maps, Spotlight, and Siri. Business Chat will also get integration with Apple Pay allowing purchases to be created and Calendar. The latter would presumably allow you to place an appointment or services on your calendar after paying for it with Apple Pay.

Images of these messages show that Business Chat messages are in shades of gray rather than blue and gray as you see with normal iMessage sessions.

